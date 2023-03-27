Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Premier League duo want Nacho; Brazil openly courting Carlo Ancelotti, and more - March 27, 2023

Real Madrid have an outside chance of defending their La Liga title this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league after 26 games, 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, two Premier League clubs are interested in Nacho Fernandez. Elsewhere, Brazil are openly expressing their desire to appoint Merengues boss Carlo Ancelotti as their national team coach.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 27, 2023:

Premier League duo want Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are interested in Nacho Fernandez, according to AS via Sport Witness.

The Spanish defender is in the final few months of his Real Madrid contract but hasn't signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos want him to stay and are expected to offer him a one-year contract. However, the 33-year-old could be allowed to leave if he seeks a new challenge, especially as the La Liga giants believe he could move abroad.

Wolves and Villa were linked with Nacho earlier this season and are expected to be in the mix once again. The Spaniard now has to decide whether he wants to end his career as a one-man club at Real Madrid or move in search of regular football. However, it's likely that the financial aspects of the offers on the table could have an influence on his final decision.

Brazil openly courting Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil Football Federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues has admitted that they have their eyes on Carlo Ancelotti.

The Selecao are yet to appoint a replacement for Tite, who left after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the five-time winners were eliminated in the quarterfinals. The Real Madrid manager continues to be heavily linked with the job. Ancelotti's position at the Santiago Bernabeu is also under scrutiny following Los Blancos' recent struggles.

Speaking to Reuters, as cited by Marca, Rodrigues said that the Italian is the player's choice for the post.

"Let's have faith in God; let's wait for the right moment and see if we can make it happen while we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti is unanimously respected among the players. Not just Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr, but everyone who has played for him," said Rodrigues.

He added:

"I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how consistent his work is. He needs no introduction. He really is a top coach who has several achievements, and hopefully he can have even more."

However, Rodrigues said that they will be respectful of Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos while pursuing the Italian.

"We will be very ethical in our approach and respect the contracts that are in place. We also respect the work that any coach and his club does, to push in and make any kind of approach, it would be disrespectful," said Rodrigues.

He continued:

"So, we have the patience to wait for the right time to be able to hold these talks. Nothing is really defined yet to say a name for sure, but it is within this line, you understand? We need a coach who has the respect and admiration of the players."

The La Liga giants have already been linked with quite a few managers to replace Ancelotti. Real Madrid are likely to make a final decision regarding the same at the end of the season.

Real Madrid eyeing Marcelo Gallardo

Marcelo Gallardo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Marcelo Gallardo as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to UOL Esporte via The Hard Tackle.

Los Blancos are already looking at candidates to replace Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Italian could leave the La Liga giants to take charge of the Brazilian national team.

Ancelotti could also face the sack if he fails to fulfil the season goals at Real Madrid. The Spanish side believe Gallardo could be a stellar replacement, having won 14 trophies during his decade-long stay with River Plate. The Argentinean parted ways with the club last year but is yet to take up a new assignment.

He could be tempted to make the move to Europe for one of the biggest challenges of his career. However, Gallardo is one of many names on Los Blancos' wishlist for the role. The other candidates include Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.

