Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Vinicius Junior, Los Blancos leading race for Lille star, and more - June 16, 2024

Real Madrid have been on the rise under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager guided his team to a league and Champions League double in the 2023-24 campaign and also won the Spanish Supercup.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are plotting a move for Vinicius Junior this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are the favorites to secure the services of a Lille defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 16, 2024.

PSG eyeing Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

PSG have set their sights on Vinicius Junior, according to TeamTalk.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for revenge after Real Madrid secured the services of Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move.

The French superstar left the Parisians at the end of his contract, concluding a long-drawn transfer saga. PSG are now planning to respond by initiating a blockbuster move for Vinicius.

The Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation since the arrival of Mbappe. The France international prefers to operate in the left-forward role, which is currently being held by Vinicius. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to find a solution to the situation before the start of the new campaign.

PSG are now planning to move for the Brazilian. The French giants plan to submit a massive proposal on the table for Los Blancos to consider. They also intend to offer the 23-year-old an astronomical pay package to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

However, Vinicius is integral to the La Liga giants' plans and also one of the best players in the world right now. As such, Real Madrid are unlikely to consider his exit at any cost this year.

Real Madrid leading race for Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are the favorites to sign Leny Yoro, according to journalist David Lynch.

The French defender has earned rave reviews for his efforts for Lille in the 2023-24 campaign.

Yoro registered 44 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 club and has endeared himself to suitors across the continent. Liverpool are hot on his heels, along with Manchester United and PSG.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Lynch insisted that the 18-year-old is likely to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Liverpool are definitely interested in Leny Yoro and are pushing for a move if they can get him in this summer. The one thing I would say, and I don’t want to pour cold water on it completely, but the word I’m getting from the Liverpool side of things is a little bit of pessimism about the possibility of that move and that is of course because Real Madrid are involved,” said Lynch.

“He’s very much a player that if there was a deal there to be done they’d be absolutely all over it. They really highly rate him, they think he’s a real opportunity if he does come on the market for them but that pessimism is there. There’s a belief that he is going to end up at Real Madrid. They are very much the strong favourites,” he added.

Yoro's contract with Lille expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Luka Modric accepts pay cut in new deal

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has accepted a 40 percent pay cut in his new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Croatian's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of this year and he has reportedly agreed to an extension.

Modric has been integral to the club's success in the past decade. With Toni Kroos deciding to hang up his boots at the end of the Euros, the La Liga champions have opted to hang on to Modric.

The veteran midfielder has always insisted that he wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric has been granted his wish, but has had to make personal sacrifices for it to happen.

The 38-year-old was previously on an annual salary of €10m, however, his new deal will see him earn €6m per year.