Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG hint at imminent Kylian Mbappe transfer, Los Blancos preparing to offload three stars, and more - 10th August 2021

Real Madrid are days away from the new season but are yet to make their second signing of the summer. Los Blancos picked up David Alaba on a free transfer early in the window, but have largely been spectators since then.

Carlo Ancelotti has the herculean task of getting the La Liga giants back to the pinnacle of success after a disappointing 2020-21 season. The Italian remains eager to improve his team before venturing into the new campaign.

Real Madrid are focused on bolstering their attack this summer. However, Los Blancos are also preparing to offload quite a few players to raise funds for their transfer targets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 10 August 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain hint at imminent Kylian Mbappe transfer

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain may have hinted that Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid is imminent, according to Juan Branco, as reported by The Real Champs. Speaking on El Transistor, Branco revealed that the Ligue 1 giants have registered transfer sales of €180m on their books. However, the club have only completed sales worth €7m so far.

The only justification for their action would be that PSG are preparing to sell Mbappe for an exorbitant amount. Interestingly, Los Blancos are willing to pay whatever it takes to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu.

🎙️ @anatolium



"El PSG anuncia en sus cuentas también 180 millones de euros en ingresos por fichajes. Por el momento llevan 7 millones y la única venta que podría traer el resto es la de Mbappé. No sé si lo tienen apalabrado pero eso parece"



EN DIRECTO https://t.co/8DYyelauTv pic.twitter.com/x19C1No5zT — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 9, 2021

Real Madrid have made Mbappe their number one transfer target this summer and refrained from investing in other players so far. Los Blancos are only willing to fund the transfer of the Frenchman in the current window. A prudent approach to the transfer market since last summer means that the La Liga giants might have the funds available to afford an astronomical bid.

Real Madrid preparing to offload three stars

Isco

Real Madrid are in talks with AC Milan to offload Isco, Dani Ceballos, and Alvaro Odriozola, according to The Real Champ via Fabio Gatto. The Rossoneri are planning to complete a deal for at least one member of the trio.

Los Blancos are eager to trim their squad this summer in the hopes of financing a move for Kylian Mbappe. Having failed to impress in recent times, none of the three players are expected to feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season.

Isco is the likeliest candidate to make the move to San Siro. Paolo Maldini, AC Milan’s technical director, has been in touch with the Real Madrid midfielder and the Spaniard has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Serie A giants.

Real Madrid youngster set to join Cadiz on a season-long loan

Victor Chust is all set to join Cadiz on a season-long loan, according to Marca. The Real Madrid academy graduate caught the eye after making his debut for the senior team at the tail-end of last season. The Spaniard appeared thrice for Los Blancos in all competitions, but will now continue his development at Cadiz.

However, Real Madrid have not included an option to buy in the loan deal, with the 18-year-old tipped to do great things in the future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar