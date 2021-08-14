Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG identify Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe replacement, Brazilian defender wants €3m per year to move to Los Blancos, and more - 14th August 2021

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Medizorroza on Saturday to mark the start of a new era under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is expected to help Los Blancos wrestle back the La Liga title. The Spanish giants finished second in the league and could only reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 campaign.

Real Madrid want immediate improvements and Ancelotti will be hoping for reinforcements before the end of this month. Los Blancos are interested in bolstering their backline and attack while they will also listen to offers for some of their stars.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 14 August 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain identify Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Cristiano Ronaldo as Kylian Mbappe's replacement, according to AS. Real Madrid are hot on the heels of the Frenchman, whose current contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire next summer. PSG are desperate to extend Mbappe's stay at the Parc des Princes, but the player has his heart set on joining Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are willing to break the bank for him, even though PSG have reiterated that they do not want to sell. However, the Ligue 1 giants are aware that Mbappe could stall a contract extension and leave for free in a year, especially with Los Blancos willing to wait for him. PSG have now prepared contingency plans if that occurs.

PSG want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Kylian Mbappe in 2022, according to AS 👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pVwOwjRWpX — Goal (@goal) August 12, 2021

The French side will target Cristiano Ronaldo next summer, when his current contract with Juventus will expire, to set up a mouthwatering partnership with Lionel Messi in Paris. A move to Ligue 1 could entice the Portuguese ace. And that means that even if Real Madrid miss out on Mbappe this summer, they will be able to pick him up for free in a year.

Brazilian defender wants €3m per year to move to Real Madrid

David Luiz

David Luiz wants wages of €3m-a-year to join Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Brazilian is currently a free agent after his contract with Arsenal expired this summer and Los Blancos are interested in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti is eager to shore up his defense having lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer.

David Luiz is likely to be a backup option for the Italian, but his leadership qualities and experience could be a nice addition to the Real Madrid locker room. With Los Blancos expected to promote Eder Militao as a first-choice center back, Luiz is a short-term option Ancelotti could explore.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals why Martin Odegaard is missing from Real Madrid squad for Alaves

Martin Odegaard

Carlo Ancelotti says intense competition for places is the reason behind Martin Odegaard’s omission from Real Madrid’s squad for the game against Alaves. The Norwegian’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air, with Arsenal lurking for his signature.

🔐 Martin Odegaard averaged more key passes per 90 than any other Arsenal player in the Premier League last season (2.1)



👀 He has been left out of Real Madrid's squad list for the new season pic.twitter.com/erCdb7EsQy — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 13, 2021

Speaking to the press, the Italian revealed that he had informed Odegaard of the reason for his absence.

“We have until September 2 to make the final decision. I've told Odegaard that there are eight players in his position, but it's not final. I had to choose,” said Ancelotti.

