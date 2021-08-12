Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG president claims Kylian Mbappe will stay, Los Blancos planning move for Chelsea star, and more - 12th August 2021

Real Madrid are ready for a fresh start under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has been handed the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time and Los Blancos will be hoping that Ancelotti can replicate the success of his first tenure at the club.

The La Liga giants are coming off a disappointing season where they failed to make a mark in the league as well as in Europe. Real Madrid are planning to help their manager achieve his goals for the new season by investing in the market. Los Blancos remain eager to bolster their frontline while Ancelotti also desires reinforcements at the back.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 11 August 2021.

PSG president claims Kylian Mbappe will stay

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dealt a fresh blow to Real Madrid’s hopes of securing Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s current contract expires next summer and he has not put pen to paper on a new deal amid interest from Los Blancos.

The arrival of Lionel Messi is expected to push Mbappe towards an exit. However, the PSG president thinks the Frenchman now has the competitive team he desires at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking during Lionel Messi’s official presentation, as relayed by Marca, Al-Khelaifi pointed out that Mbappe had publicly said he wanted to stay at the club. The PSG president also claimed that the Real Madrid target has no reason to leave the Ligue 1 giants now.

“Mbappe? He is a PSG player. He has said publicly that he doesn't want to leave the team. He said he wanted a competitive team and you can't have a more competitive team [than what we have here]. He has no reason to do anything other than stay. He is Parisian and has a winning mentality. He's one of our players,” said Al-Khelaifi.

PSG say Mbappe's here to stay 👊 pic.twitter.com/A87kSN2jj4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 11, 2021

Real Madrid planning move for Chelsea star

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. The Chelsea defender’s future is hanging in the balance and Los Blancos are plotting to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rudiger has been a constant feature under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. The German was also integral to the Blues’ recent Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs.

Rudiger's exploits have not gone unnoticed by Carlo Ancelotti, who has requested Real Madrid to bid for the player. Having lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, Los Blancos remain eager to add steel to their backline. Chelsea, however, want Rudiger to stay and are even offering him a new deal.

Real Madrid renew interest in Pau Torres

Pau Torres

Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Pau Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Spaniard has developed into one of the finest defenders in the country in recent times. Los Blancos view him as an ideal replacement for Raphael Varane. Villarreal currently value Torres at €60m.

Real Madrid have been admirers of the Spaniard for some time and viewed him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos before David Alaba arrived to fill that role. Los Blancos also believe Torres could be a cheaper alternative to Jules Kounde.

