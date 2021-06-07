Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG president claims Mbappe will stay, Los Blancos make final decision on Spanish defender and more – 7th June 2021

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have his eyes firmly set on the La Liga trophy next season. The Italian guided Los Blancos to the fabled La Decima during his previous stint, defeating Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

It was one of four trophies Ancelotti lifted during his time in Spain. Unfortunately, the La Liga trophy eluded him. It remains the only major league title he has failed to lift, having previously won the Serie A title, the Premier League, the Bundesliga as well as Ligue 1.

Real Madrid are gearing up for a vital summer ahead and Ancelotti might need a few arrivals to finally fulfill his Spanish dream.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories from Real Madrid from June 7, 2021.

PSG president claims Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has poured cold water over Real Madrid’s dreams of signing Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their numero uno target this summer and were previously expected to complete a deal for the player.

However, speaking to L’Equipe, Al-Khelaifi claimed that Mbappe would stay at the club. The PSG chief also revealed that talks were on for a new contract with the Real Madrid target, whose current deal expires next summer.

“Mbappe is going to stay in Paris. We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free [transfer].

“All I can say is that things are going well, and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract],” said Al-Khelaifi.

Real Madrid make final decision on Spanish defender

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have decided the future of Sergio Ramos. According to ABC, Los Blancos have withdrawn the offer presented to the player and have decided to let him leave.

The La Liga giants are preparing a farewell for the Spaniard, keeping in mind his immense contribution to the success of the club.

🚨🚨| Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid. The club has taken the renewal offer off the table, and they're now preparing his farewell ceremony. @abc_deportes #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 6, 2021

Real Madrid were locked in negotiations with Ramos for some time regarding a contract extension. Los Blancos were offering a one-year contract, but the Spaniard wanted a two-year deal.

Unfortunately, both sides refused to relent and as a result, Ramos will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 seasons with the club.

Eder Militao wants to be a regular at Real Madrid

Raphael Varane

Eder Militao wants assurances from Real Madrid about his role in the team next season, according to Marca.

The player is ready to step up to fill the shoes of Ramos and Raphael Varane and Los Blancos have very high hopes for him too.

🚨| Real Madrid consider Militao non-transferable, the player is ready to take the next step depending on Ramos’ and Varane’s futures. They see Militao as a luxury.@marca [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 7, 2021

The 23-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2019 and has garnered 41 appearances over two seasons. He helped Los Blancos deal with the absence of both Ramos and Varane in the 2020-21 season.

The Brazilian wants to build on those performances and wants to be a regular starter next season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar