Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG turn down Kylian Mbappe’s request to leave, Los Blancos interested in Rennes ace, and more - 5th July 2021

Real Madrid began their pre-season on Monday even though more than half of their current squad will be missing. Carlo Ancelotti will have the opportunity to check his squad and make the final decisions regarding reinforcements ahead of next season.

The Italian has been tasked with getting Los Blancos firing on all cylinders in the upcoming campaign and Ancelotti will be eying a few additions this summer. Real Madrid are interested in strengthening their strike force before the end of August. Los Blancos also want to bolster their midfield before they begin next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 5 July 2021.

PSG turn down Kylian Mbappe’s request to leave

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s plans to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer have taken a hit after Paris Saint-Germain turned down the Frenchman’s request to leave, Marca reports. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 12 months and PSG are desperate to hold on to him.

However, Mbappe is said to have has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and is unwilling to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants. The Frenchman has informed PSG of his desire to join Real Madrid and would like to leave on cordial terms this summer.

Los Blancos have made Mbappe their number one target this summer and are trying to generate funds to finance a deal. The Frenchman is only willing to put pen to paper on a new contract with PSG provided they include an option to leave if the La Liga giants come calling in the future.

🚨| Kylian Mbappe would be willing to renew his PSG contract in an exchange for a clause which allows him to join Real Madrid, a ‘gentleman’s agreement’. However PSG does not accept this idea.@marca [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 4, 2021

However, PSG have refused to grant Mbappe’s wishes, forcing a dent in Real Madrid’s plans. The Frenchman will now contemplate seeing out the remainder of his contract and leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid interested in Rennes ace

Jeremy Doku

Real Madrid are interested in signing Jeremy Doku, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have been keeping a close eye on the Rennes forward since his time at Anderlecht and are ready to move for him this summer. The 19-year-old was very impressive for Belgium at Euro 2020 and has forced the top clubs around Europe to take notice of him.

Real Madrid, though, are worried about his lack of composure in the final third, as Doku has only managed two goals and four assists from 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. However, Los Blancos believe that the Belgian is similar to Vinicius Jr. when it comes to attributes and believe he will come good in the future.

Real Madrid eyeing move for Inter Milan midfielder

Nicolo Barella

Real Madrid are eying Nicolo Barella as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu, Defensa Central reports. The Italian has been one of Inter Milan’s best players in recent times and made 46 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, scoring three goals. Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the 24-year-old and is driving Los Blancos’ interest in the player.

Nicolo Barella’s game by numbers vs. #BEL:



87% pass accuracy

4 ball recoveries

4 duels won

3 attempted take-ons

3 successful take-ons

3 chances created

2 attempted long balls

2 successful long balls

1 foul drawn

1 goal

1 assist



MOTM showing in midfield. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Cvz3Uy9uc6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 2, 2021

Barella has been in fine form for his country at Euro 2020 and has justified Real Madrid’s interest in him. Inter Milan are currently in a poor state, financially, so Los Blancos could coax them to part with their prized asset for a reasonable fee.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar