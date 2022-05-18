Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Rafa Benitez previews Champions League final; Los Blancos working on new deal for Rodrygo Goes, and more - 18 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing for their final game of the La Liga season against Real Betis on Friday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s men will have one eye on the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez has opened up on what to expect in the Champions League final this season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are working on a new deal for Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 18 May 2022.

Rafa Benitez previews Champions League final

Former Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez believes the 2022 Champions League final could be an enticing one when Los Blancos clash with Liverpool. Speaking to AS, Benitez highlighted the major differences in approach between the two teams, saying:

“I imagine we’ll see something similar to what we’ve seen in the two teams’ run to the final. A Real Madrid team who have stepped up in the key moments and gone through by making the most of the quality their players have, and a Liverpool side who play aggressively, on the front foot, who will want to impose themselves on the game from the off by playing with real intensity."

Benitez, who also managed Liverpool, believes the Reds will have the La Liga giants worried. He said:

“Liverpool have quality and speed going forward, and are really quite a complete side. They’re now capable of keeping the ball for longer because of their superiority to their opposition in most games, but they’re still so dangerous on the break and at dead-ball situations. So there’s a lot to worry about."

He added:

“Real Madrid rely on the experience of their midfield to make the most of the quality and movement that Karim Benzema provides, and the penetration that Vinícius Júnior provides. On top of that, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga have given them energy, balance and end product when they’ve played. It seems clear that Benzema, Vinícius and now Rodrygo will be the players Liverpool have to watch out for."

Real Madrid working on new deal for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes has been impressive this season.

Real Madrid are working on a new deal for Rodrygo Goes, according to The Hard Tackle via ABC. The Brazilian has registered nine goals and ten assists this season, despite starting only 24 of 47 games. His recent rise has impressed the La Liga giants, who are planning to tie him down to a new deal.

Rodrygo was particularly decisive in the UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg against Manchester City. The Brazilian came off the bench to score a stoppage-time brace to help Los Blancos secure a memorable comeback and progress to the final.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2025, but the Spanish giants are ready to reward him for his performances. The new deal is likely to include a significant raise in his pay.

David Ospina willing to join Los Blancos

David Ospina could move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

David Ospina is ready to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca. The Columbian goalkeeper is without a contract at the end of the season and is being considered as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian is yearning for first-team opportunities and is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos are willing to let him leave and are planning to station Ospina as the number two at the club behind Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian has been an omnipresent figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season. Despite performing at the highest level at Napoli, Ospina is willing to play second fiddle to Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Bhargav