Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Sadio Mane open to joining Los Blancos; Asensio never considered leaving club, and more - 10 February 2022

Real Madrid are the frontrunners to win the La Liga title this season. The Spanish giants are currently six points clear of second-placed Sevilla atop the league table after 23 games.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is willing to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio has revealed that he never considered leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th February 2022:

Sadio Mane open to joining Real Madrid

Sadio Mane is willing to join Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. The Senegalese recently won AFCON 2022, adding another feather to his already illustrious career. However, his future with Liverpool hangs in the balance.

The 29-year-old moved to Anfield in 2016, and has become indispensable for manager Jurgen Klopp. Mane has amassed 107 goals from 244 appearances for the Reds so far. However, his current contract expires next summer, and there has been no talk of an extension yet.

Los Blancos are monitoring Mane's situation with interest. The La Liga giants were interested in the Senegalese before, but a move never saw the light of day. Manager Carlo Ancelotti would love to have the 29-year-old in his squad, given the continued struggles of Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. However, with Gareth Bale set to leave and Hazard's future also uncertain, there could be room for Mane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Senegalese is also open to playing in Spain, either for Los Blancos or Barcelona. The 29-year-old wants to win more trophies to be proclaimed the greatest African player of all time. He has asked his agent to listen to offers if either of the two Spanish heavyweights come calling.

Marco Asensio never considered leaving Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio has revealed that he never considered a move away from Real Madrid.

Marco Asensio has revealed that he never considered a move away from Real Madrid. The Spaniard was linked with an exit from the club last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Asensio said that Carlo Ancelotti trusts him.

“I didn’t consider leaving the club. I still have this year and another one left in my contract, and I trust myself. It was a tough year after the injury, and it is not easy to be back, but I knew that I could reach my potential during the second year after the injury. I knew I could be better than the Marco who signed for Madrid,” said Asensio.

“Yes, I had a few talks with the coach, and he told me he trusts me and that I would have to earn my spot on the field, and I believe that’s what happened. I feel comfortable with what he wants me to do on the field. The way he sees football, and the trust he put in me helped me a lot. I am more calm, and I can perform better. I think it’s paying off,” added Asensio.

Los Blancos have their eyes on David Ospina

Real Madrid are planning to sign David Ospina on a Bosman move this summer.

Los Blancos are planning to sign David Ospina in a Bosman move this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 33-year-old joined Napoli from Arsenal in 2018, and has been in decent form recently. The Columbian has started 20 of 24 games in Serie A this season, helping his team stay second in the league.

However, Ospina looks set to depart the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at the end of the season on a free transfer. Los Blancos are looking for a replacement for Andriy Lunin, who is eager to leave in search of regular football. The La Liga giants have identified Ospina as the ideal replacement for the Ukrainian.

