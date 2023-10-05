Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Santiago Gimenez wants Los Blancos move; Vinicius Junior role in Jude Bellingham deal, and more - October 5, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (October 7) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are coming off a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Napoli in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has admitted that he would like to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Madrid attaacker Vinicius Junior has opened up on his role in bringing midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 5, 2023:

Santiago Gimenez wants Real Madrid move

Santiago Gimenez has confirmed that he's open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Mexican striker joined Feyenoord last summer and helped the Dutch side win the Eredivisie. He ended the campaign with 28 goals and three assists, turning heads at clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are also attentive to his development as they look for Karim Benzema's long-term replacement.

Gimenez has started the new campaign on a similar note, registering 10 goals and two assists in eight games across competitions. Speaking recently to journalist Elissa Laso, Gimenez admitted that it would be difficult to turn down a big club like Los Blancos.

"Of course (I would like to join). They are a big club, of course," said Gimenez.

With a move for Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain hanging in the balance, the La Liga giants could be tempted to target the 22-year-old Gimenez next summer.

Vinicius Junior outlines role in Jude Bellingham deal

Jude Bellingham has been on fire this season.

Vinicius Junior has revealed that he texted Jude Bellingham every day for a year to convince him to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos saw off stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to sign the English midfielder from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 20-year-old has hit the ground running, registering eight goals and three assists in nine games across competitions. He has become a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's setup and is already proving to be the signing of the summer. Bellingham has also forged a good understanding with Vinicius on the pitch.

Speaking recently, as cited by Transfer News Live, the Brazilian said that he was desperate for the 20-year-old to join him at the La Liga giants.

"I wanted Bellingham at Real Madrid. I texted Jude a lot last year, maybe almost every day and told him to come to us," said Vinicius.

Bellingham is expected to play a starring role in Real Madrid's quest for multiple trophies this season, considering his stellar start.

Inter Miami working to sign Luka Modric

Luka Modric (left) is wanted in the MLS.

Inter Miami are working behind the scenes to secure the services of Luka Modric, according to Cadena SER.

The Croatian midfielder has struggled for game time this season at Real Madrid, who have implemented succession plans for the veteran. The 38-year-old has appeared eight times for Los Blancos this season but has started only twice.

Modric is frustrated with the situation, and Miami are planning to lure him away to the MLS. David Beckham met the player a few weeks ago in Croatia, where they discussed a possible move. The 38-year-old is a Santiago Bernabeu legend but believes he still has a lot to offer on the pitch.

Miami are hoping to secure his signature ahead of the new season, and Modric could be ready to leave if he can play regular football. The La Liga giants are well stocked in midfield and are unlikely to stand in his way if Modric desires to leave.