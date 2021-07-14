Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos advices Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG, Los Blancos star turns down move to Premier League, and more - 14th July 2021

Real Madrid are hoping that a few crucial changes to their squad over the summer can drive them back to the top of the La Liga table. Los Blancos ended a disappointing 2020-21 campaign without any trophies, finishing second in the league and stuttering in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid have begun preparations for the new season by signing David Alaba and letting Sergio Ramos leave. Los Blancos are attempting to sign a striker over the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 14 July 2021.

Sergio Ramos advices Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

Sergio Ramos has advised Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint Germain. Los Blancos have reportedly made the Frenchman their top target this summer and the player himself is keen on a move.

However, speaking to L’Equipe after his unveiling as a PSG player, the Spaniard claimed that he, Neymar and Mbappe could achieve great things together.

“I advise [Mbappé] to stay at PSG. I am nobody to decide Kylian's future, but I want him to stay. You have to have the best players and Kylian is one of them, like Neymar. The three of us can do great things,” said Ramos.

Ramos did go on to admit that the Frenchman should move to Real Madrid sometime later during his career.

“Madrid is one of the best clubs in the world. At a historical level, the best. For me, great players have to go through there. But now I want him on my team. I want to win and for that I want the best to be by my side,” said Ramos.

🗣️“All the great players must go to Real Madrid, but for now, I want him at PSG”



-Sergio Ramos on Mbappe pic.twitter.com/Llz6i7quVL — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) July 13, 2021

Real Madrid star turns down move to Premier League

Karim Benzema has no intention of moving to Manchester City, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman is a pivotal figure at Real Madrid and has already amassed 279 goals and 144 assists from 559 games for the La Liga giants. However, the 33-year-old is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Los Blancos and has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero and have reportedly turned their attention to the Real Madrid striker. However, Benzema wants to stay at the club and is all set to sign a one-year extension.

Spanish ace dismisses rumors of leaving Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has brushed aside rumors of his impending departure from Real Madrid, claiming he wants to stay at the club.

Speaking about his future ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he will be representing Spain, Asensio also revealed he had talks with Ancelotti.

“I’m a Madridista and I have been since I was little. I live this club, beyond just being a player, I really feel both victories and defeats. It’s from the heart. I had a little chat with [Ancelotti]. He gave me a very good feeling, he has very clear ideas,” said Asensio

🎙 Marco Asensio: "I'm staying at Real Madrid. I'm a Madridista." pic.twitter.com/5D6KILAfVf — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) July 13, 2021

