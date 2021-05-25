Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Swap deal on the cards for attacker, Blancos star speaks on Zidane's future and more — 25th May 2021

Real Madrid recently received a reality check when Spain manager Luis Enrique announced his squad for Euro 2020. Interestingly, not a single Los Blancos player made the cut, with the former Barcelona manager even opting to overlook talismanic defender Sergio Ramos.

It was another setback for Real Madrid after an underwhelming season, even though the omission of the Spaniard was perhaps due to his recent injury record.

Finishing second in the league after Atletico Madrid clearly proved that the Los Blancos squad needed reinforcements in the summer.

On that note, let us look at the top transfer stories of Real Madrid from May 25, 2021.

Real Madrid eye swap deal for attacker

Andre Silva

Real Madrid are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star Andre Silva. The Bundesliga side want €40 million for the 24-year-old who registered 29 goals and 10 assists from 34 games in the 2020-21 season.

Frankfurt are eager to use that money to secure the signature of Los Blancos star Luka Jovic, who is currently on loan with the club.

❗| Eintracht Frankfurt want to sign Luka Jovic permanently. They would like to make an exchange between André Silva and Jovic + money (Real Madrid are interested in the Portuguese).@diarioas [🥈] pic.twitter.com/XMd3oaFL7s — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 25, 2021

According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to sanction a swap deal for Jovic and Silva, especially since the Serbian has failed to shine since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Frankfurt in 2019.

He managed just two goals from 32 appearances and returned to his former club in January of this year on loan.

A swap deal between the two players would certainly benefit Los Blancos, but it could depend on how much the La Liga giants are willing to pay for Silva.

Real Madrid star speaks on Zinedine Zidane’s future

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has shed light on Zinedine Zidane’s future. The Los Blancos manager is expected to leave the club this summer, with multiple reports claiming that Massimiliano Allegri and Raul are the frontrunners for the job.

However, speaking to L’Equipe, Benzema claimed that Zizou will remain at the club next year.

“He's been the Real Madrid coach until now, right? I don't see him leaving. He won't leave, you'll see. If he leaves, he leaves... but for now I don't see Real Madrid without Zidane,” said Benzema.

Luka Modric signs contract extension

Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian signed a one-year contract on Tuesday that will keep him at the club for the 2021-22 season.

The 35-year-old made 48 appearances for Los Blancos in the 2020-21 season, scoring six goals.

Modric has enjoyed a stellar career with Real Madrid since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. The Croatian has won 13 major honors with Los Blancos, which includes four Champions League trophies.

Modric also won the 2018 Ballon d’Or and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball after helping his nation reach the finals.

Luka Modric has officially signed a contract extension at Real Madrid until 2022, meaning he’ll complete a decade at the Bernabeu 🌟 pic.twitter.com/37NxZw3KEu — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 25, 2021

The player took to Twitter to express his happiness after signing the contract extension.

“Happy and proud to continue wearing the jersey of the best team in the world. #HalaMadrid,” Modric wrote.