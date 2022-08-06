Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Timo Werner ready to move to Santiago Bernabeu; club enquire about Nice striker, and more - August 5, 2022

Real Madrid finished last season on a high by winning the league, UEFA Champions League and Spanish Super Cup. Manager Carlo Ancelotti now has his eyes on the UEFA Super Cup, where Madrid will take on Eintracht Frankfurt on August 10.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner is ready to move to the Santiago Bernaebeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have enquired about the price tag of a Nice striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 5, 2022:

Timo Werner ready to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Timo Werner is eager to leave Chelsea for a fresh start.

Timo Werner is ready to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The German forward is staring at an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and is looking to leave Chelsea this summer. Werner has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and is yearning for a fresh start.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid’s options if they make move for Timo Werner — €35M transfer or loan with an option to buy in 2023. @ellarguero #rmalive | Real Madrid’s options if they make move for Timo Werner — €35M transfer or loan with an option to buy in 2023. @PacojoSER 🚨| Real Madrid’s options if they make move for Timo Werner — €35M transfer or loan with an option to buy in 2023. @PacojoSER @ellarguero #rmalive

Los Blancos have been linked with the 26-year-old. Ancelotti is in need of attacking reinforcements following a mass exodus of forward players from the club. Borja Mayoral, Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale have all gone, while Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio could also leave.

The La Liga giants could be tempted to add more cover for Karim Benzema ahead of the new season. Werner has emerged as an option, and the Blues could part with him for €35 million, but Madrid could look to take him on a season-long loan.

Real Madrid enquire about Amine Guoiri

Amine Gouiri is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have enquired about the price of Amine Gouiri, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation since joining Nice two years ago, registering 28 goals and 18 assists from 84 games so far. Last season, he was involved in 43 goals across competitions, piquing the attemtion of Los Blancos.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Real Madrid is checking the availability of Amine Gouiri. 22 years old French striker is playing for OGC Nice. #HalaMadrid #OGCNice Real Madrid is checking the availability of Amine Gouiri. 22 years old French striker is playing for OGC Nice. 🚨Real Madrid is checking the availability of Amine Gouiri. 22 years old French striker is playing for OGC Nice.🇫🇷#HalaMadrid ⚪🔴 #OGCNice https://t.co/wbYORMYkos

The La Liga giants are looking for an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, who turned them down this summer. There's a need to for an able backup for Benzema, and Gouiri fits the bill. Madrid are now putting together plans to launch an offensive for the Frenchman, who's likely to cost around €40 million.

Robert Lewandowski speaks about Los Blancos

Robert Lewandowski moved to the Camp Nou this summer.

Robert Lewandowski has said that he has always looked forward to play against Los Blancos. The Pole joined Barcelona this summer from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €50 million.

Speaking at a press conference, the 33-year-old said that he has always relished the challenge of locking horns with Los Blancos.

“I’m always ready to play against Real Madrid. I know how to play against them. Last season was very successful for them. We are here to beat them. We know it will be difficult, but this is football. It’s not just Real Madrid. You have to be always prepared because there are fantastic clubs. You have to always play at your best level. I know we will go out to win every game. It will be a challenge,” said Lewandowski.

The Polish striker also paid homage to Benzema, adding that age is just a number, as he feels 'great' physically.

“I’m not thinking about Real Madrid or Benzema. He’s a fantastic striker, who has been in LaLiga for years. It’s important for me to play well against Real Madrid and not against him. Age does not matter; it’s just a number. I don’t feel 33 years old. Physically I feel great, and I have been playing at the top level for years now,” said Lewandowski.

The Pole is coming off a 50-goal 2021-22 season, having struck nearly 350 times in eight seasons for Bayern Munich.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far