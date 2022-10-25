Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos advised to extend stay at Los Blancos; Carlo Ancelotti praises Marco Asensio, and more - October 24, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Tuesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League. The La Liga giants are sitting comfortably atop Group F with three wins in their first four games.

Meanwhile, former Los Blancos midfielder and manager Bernd Schuster has advised Toni Kroos to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 24, 2022:

Bernd Schuster advises Toni Kroos to extend Real Madrid stay

Toni Kroos reportedly wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Bernd Schuster wants Toni Kroos to continue his association with Real Madrid. The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants but is yet to sign a new deal. Recent reports have said that Kroos wants to hang his boots at the end of the season.

Madrid Xtra



• Most progressive passes

• Most long passes

@ToniKroos in the UCL this season:
• Most progressive passes
• Most long passes
• Most passes into the final 3rd

However, speaking to Bild, as cited by AS, Schuster said that his compatriot should stay on at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Toni is enjoying a great career; he is one of the best players this season too. Of course, the only advise I can give him is to keep going; in Madrid they also want him to stay, the club is happy with him,” said Schuster.

He added:

“Toni is a bit special, as we have always seen. He is not one of those who does exactly what everyone says. He knows exactly what he is doing and thinking. I imagine he will be there for another year.”

Kroos has appeared 14 times across competitions this season and has registered three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Marco Asensio. The Spaniard has struggled for chances of late at Real Madrid and is reportedly considering his future at the club. His contract expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to commit his future to the La Liga giants.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| JUST IN: New contract renewal offer for Marco Asensio: higher salary + 3 seasons. Asensio would like to stay but his agent Jorge Mendes wants more. 🥇| JUST IN: New contract renewal offer for Marco Asensio: higher salary + 3 seasons. Asensio would like to stay but his agent Jorge Mendes wants more. @PacojoSER 🚨🥇| JUST IN: New contract renewal offer for Marco Asensio: higher salary + 3 seasons. Asensio would like to stay but his agent Jorge Mendes wants more. @PacojoSER https://t.co/6jZch19fmL

Speaking after the weekend’s win over Sevilla, Ancelotti said that Asensio has capitalised on the limited opportunities that have come his way.

“He is a great player, and he is taking advantage of the few minutes that I am giving him. He has made the difference alongside Vinicius,” said Ancelotti.

Asensio has scored twice in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti could manage Brazil, says Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario wants Carlo Ancelotti to take charge of the Brazil national team.

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario reckons Carlo Ancelotti could do wonders with the Brazil national team. The Italian manager has been a revelation in his second spell with Los Blancos and has turned the La Liga giants into a formidable side.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as relayed by AS, Ronaldo said that Ancelotti could change the fortunes of the Selecao.

“I think a European coach could coach the Brazilian national team, someone like Pep or Ancelotti, they could do something incredible with the Brazilian national team. He (Ancelotti) could change the history of our football for the next hundred years,” said Ronaldo.

The Brazilian went on to lavish praise on Ancelotti.

“For me, Carlo is by far the best person who has ever existed in the world of football. He is everyone’s friend, not just mine. Everyone loves him, and as a coach, he is incredible, for quality, vision, and ability to understand players. He deserves everything he has won for his professionalism and character,” said Ronaldo.

Ancelotti has taken Los Blancos on an unbeaten run this season.

