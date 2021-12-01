Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos contemplating January move to Premier League; Vinicius Junior wants to make history with Los Blancos, and more - 1st December 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Los Blancos are atop the La Liga table after 14 games, while their opponents are eighth.

Meanwhile, star midfielder Toni Kroos is contemplating a move away from Real Madrid in January. A Premier League side has emerged as his next destination. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior has said that he wants to make history with Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st December 2021.

Toni Kroos contemplating January move to Manchester City

Toni Kroos is contemplating a move to Manchester City in January.

Toni Kroos is contemplating a move to Manchester City in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Real Madrid midfielder's current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Kroos is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans, but Los Blancos have not offered him an extension yet.

Kroos has enjoyed a fabulous career since joining Real Madrid in 2014. He has consistently been one of the finest midfielders in the league. The 31-year-old wants to extend his stay with Los Blancos, but is also enticed by the lure of the Premier League. He is warming up to the idea of pursuing a new challenge under Pep Guardiola.

The 31-year-old is aware he might have to take a pay-cut on a new Madrid deal. The arrival of new players and the development of a few current stars could also hamper his game time at Real Madrid.

However, a move to Manchester City could earn him a lucrative contract, while Kroos would also be reunited with his former manager Guardiola.

Vinicius Junior wants to make history at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has revealed he dreams of making history with Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior has said that he dreams of making history at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has come into his own this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up eight more from 20 appearances for Los Blancos.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 53% of Vinicius Júnior's La Liga goals have come this season.



Evolving. 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 53% of Vinicius Júnior's La Liga goals have come this season.Evolving. 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/7661xiuaXE

Speaking to DjMaRiiO on Post United, as relayed by Marca, Vinicius Junior also professed his love for Real Madrid.

"It was always my dream (to join Real Madrid). Every kid in Brazil dreams of playing here, because there were many Brazilians who succeeded here, and I want to make history like them. We are working to achieve that," said Vinicius Junior.

"I'm in love with Real Madrid, and I want to stay here for many years and make history at this club," said Vinicius Junior.

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti says Real Madrid were close to signing him

Francesco Totti has said that Real Madrid were desperate to sign him.

Francesco Totti has revealed that Real Madrid were keen to sign him during his playing days. The Italian spent his entire career with AS Roma, and retired as a legend at the club.

Speaking to Sport, as relayed by Marca, Totti said that he grew up as a Los Blancos supporter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It is true that at some point in my career, I was very close to signing for Madrid, but as I said before, the choice of my heart was above anything else. Real Madrid would have done anything to sign me, and when I was a child at Roma, I was a Real Madrid supporter," said Totti.

Edited by Bhargav