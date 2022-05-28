Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti; Los Blancos told they should have followed Cristiano Ronaldo's mode of Madrid arrival to sign Kylian Mbappe, and more - 27 May 2022

Real Madrid will look to end their season on a high with a win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in Paris. Los Blancos have already won the La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos has heaped praise on Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, Ramon Calderon believes the Spanish giants should have followed the mode of Cristiano Ronaldo's Madrid arrival to get Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 27 May 2022:

Toni Kroos heaps praise on Carlo Ancelotti

Toni Kroos is preparing to face Liverpool next.

Toni Kroos has spoken highly of Carlo Ancelotti, labeling him as more than a man manager. The Italian has guided Real Madrid to a La Liga triumph and has also taken them to the UEFA Champions League final.

Speaking to ZDF (via Marca), Kroos said that Ancelotti has great clarity about his style of play:

“It's a pity that (Jupp) Heynckes and Ancelotti are reduced to being good dressing room managers. I don't think they are done justice. It sounds like they don't know anything about tactics. They may take the less complicated footballing route most of the time, but they are very clear about how they want their teams to play, defend and attack. That aspect is not usually taken into account when you talk about them,” said Kroos.

Kroos added that the Champions League final is evenly poised, with either team likely to win.

“In a Champions League final, you give everything, especially considering that we had to give everything on more than one occasion to reach the final. Now we're there, and we want to win it. Honestly, I think Liverpool are a better team than in 2018. It's 50:50,” said Kroos.

Ramon Calderon says Real Madrid should have used Cristiano Ronaldo's mode of Madrid arrival to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Real Madrid should have followed the mode of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos were confident of signing the French forward, who performed a U-turn in the eleventh hour and opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Calderon said that current president Florentino Perez should have kept an official signed document from Mbappe.

“I think maybe he was too confident about that, and he didn’t sign anything. I don’t know why, maybe it’s because he thought that the player was going to come. I didn’t do that in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo; I thought it was good to have some sort of document signed ,and we could do that; he could (have) do(ne) that with Mbappe,” said Calderon.

He continued:

“He didn’t, and then I don’t think we can talk about any betrayal, just that the player decided to stay. The problem was for many months the journalists were saying it was a done deal, it wasn’t. That has been the problem. They gave details about the interaction, the time and details, but we have a very strong team already; this is not the end of the world. Fans are disappointed because they thought he was going to come. He didn’t, and that’s it; we have a very strong team already of great players.”

Sergio Aguero tips Los Blancos to win Champions League

Sergio Aguero has given his prediction for the Champions League final.

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero believes Real Madrid will win the Champions League this season. Los Blancos are preparing to add to their silverware collection this season, having already won the La Liga title.

Speaking recently, the Argentinean pointed out that the La Liga giants’ vast overall experience in finals will help them on Saturday.

"I think Real Madrid have more experience overall as a club, but Liverpool have shown up well in the Champions League for the past few years. It will be close, but I think Madrid will be more confident, having played the finals before and turning around tough games in the past. That's the edge I can point towards."

He added:

"History and experience does tilt the scales. Madrid proved it, winning their home legs with the Bernabeu being a key factor. But the final is on neutral ground so it may be more balanced."

Los Blancos have won all their seven finals in the UEFA Champions League era, most recently doing so in 2018.

