Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos opens up on Kylian Mbappe’s proposed move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos monitoring Brazilian star, and more - 9th August 2021

Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw with AC Milan in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday. Los Blancos had quite a few chances to take the lead, with Gareth Bale missing a penalty and Luka Modric hitting the bar.

The game further highlighted the attacking woes of the La Liga giants, and Carlo Ancelotti might have a few worries with the season right around the corner.

Real Madrid remains hopeful of bolstering their attack this summer, with the club already monitoring a few targets at the moment. Los Blancos also have to decide on the futures of some of their stars before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 9, 2021.

Toni Kroos opens up on Kylian Mbappe’s proposed move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Toni Kroos says he will not be surprised if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for some time, with Los Blancos eager to bring him to Spain.

Lionel Messi’s impending move to Paris Saint-Germain could work in the La Liga giants’ favor, even though the Ligue 1 side wants to keep hold of their prized asset.

In an interview with Bild, as relayed by Marca, Kroos spoke about Mbappe as well as Erling Haaland, who is also a target for Real Madrid. The German midfielder also drew attention to the finances involved in any potential move.

"I prefer to talk about signings that have already been completed. But since Real [Madrid] always want the best, I would not be surprised. Next to him, Haaland is definitely the most interesting player on the market, and therefore [would] not exactly [be] cheap.

"We must not forget that we are in a period where there's not an endless flow of money and, at the same time, we are completing our stadium [which] is not free either,” said Kroos

Los Blancos monitoring Brazilian star

Matheus Cunha

Real Madrid has turned their attention to Matheus Cunha, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Brazilian forward was in fantastic form at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cunha managed three goals and one assist from five games, helping Brazil clinch gold and popping up on the radar of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid is looking to add cover for Karim Benzema to the squad. The Hertha Berlin star is expected to cost €30 million, and Los Blancos could face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

Real Madrid yet to decide on Martin Odegaard future

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid is yet to decide on Martin Odegaard’s future, according to Sport Witness via AS. Arsenal is eager to bring the Norwegian to the Emirates, while AC Milan is also keeping a close watch on his situation.

Los Blancos are not yet entirely convinced by the player, even though Carlo Ancelotti might be willing to give him another chance.

According to @jfelixdiaz, the futures of Dani Ceballos & Martin Odegaard as well as that of Isco is not clear.

Real Madrid does have the option of another loan deal, but it does not serve their purpose. Los Blancos are aiming to raise funds through player sales to finance a move for Kylian Mbappe.

