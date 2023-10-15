Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos yet to decide on future; Los Blancos not eyeing Malick Thiaw, and more - October 15, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming La Liga game against Sevilla on October 21. Carlo Ancelotti's team have lost just once across competitions this season and lead La Liga after nine games.

Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Toni Kroos is yet to make a decision on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not interested in AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 15, 2023:

Toni Kroos yet to decide on future

Toni Kroos has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu recently.

Toni Kroos is yet to make a decision on his future, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, and recent reports have linked him with a Bosman move to Manchester City. City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing a reunion with his former player at the Etihad.

In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano refuted those claims, adding that Kroos remains focussed on Los Blancos.

"Some of you have been asking me about the stories linking Toni Kroos with Man City, but, honestly, guys, these rumours are not confirmed at all on any side," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"As always, the player will decide his future in the second part of the season. It’s important to say that there is no panic from the player side or the club side at the moment and his focus is 100% on Real Madrid."

The 33-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid this season, though.

Real Madrid not eyeing Malick Thiaw

Real Madrid are not interested in Malick Thiaw, according to Fabrizio Romano. The AC Milan defender is on the agenda at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the club expected to sign a new defender in 2024.

The recent injuries have highlighted Los Blancos' need for a new defender, and Thiaw is apparently under consideration. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the German defender is happy at the San Siro.

"I don’t have any concrete confirmation either on a bid from Los Blancos for Milan’s Malick Thiaw. He is very happy at Milan, and there are no discussions with any club (including West Ham) at this stage," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Milan have just paid €6/7m for the player who is doing fantastic, so it’d take an important proposal to let him leave. Milan don’t want to mention a price now and 100% no chance of anything happening in January."

Thiaw has started nine times for the Rossoneri this season across competitions.

Vinicius Junior wants transfer back to Flamengo in the future

Vinicius Junior might not end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior has revealed that he's unlikely to spend his entire career at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward has reportedly agreed an extension at the Santiago Bernabeu, and an official announcement is expected soon. Vinicius has been outstanding for the La Liga giants in recent seasons and is among their most important players.

Vinicius recently told L'Equipe that he has promised his father that he'd return to Flamengo.

"I think I could stay here my whole career, but the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father I would go back one day. I have to keep this promise," said Vinicius.

He continued:

"I love life here in general, and it's going well for my family too. When my loved ones walk around, they are recognised, and they wish us nothing but happiness.

"Little by little, I discovered this new life, new emotions, a fervour. ... Madrid is unique. Everyone around the world tells me about this club. And apart from that, I like it. I'm quite a homebody, but we do a lot of activities."

The 23-year-old has three goals and one assist in seven games across competitions this season.