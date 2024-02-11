Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham eyeing Arda Guler; Rodrygo wants Kylian Mbappe at Los Blancos, and more - February 11, 2024

Real Madrid secured a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga title challengers Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (February 10). A Jude Bellingham brace, along with goals from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo helped Los Blancos go five points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Los Blancos attacker Arda Guler. Elsewhere, Rodrygo wants PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 11, 2024:

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler has admirers in London.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Arda Guler, according to Fichajes.

The Turkish attacking midfielder has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer.

Guler has appeared just four times across competitions in a season marred with injuries. He's apparently frustrated by the lack of opportunities under Ancelotti and could be tempted to explore alternate avenues.

Spurs are long-term admirers of the 18-year-old and have maintained contact with the player’s representatives. The London club have reportedly reached out to the player’s camp recently to discuss a possible move at the end of this season.

Tottenham are on the rise under Ange Postecoglou, and an exciting talent like Guler could be a fine addition to the squad.

Bayer Leverkusen also have their eyes on the teenager. However, the Turkish midfielder is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they are unlikely to let him go.

Rodrygo wants Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo wants Kylian Mbappe to join him at Real Madrid. The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and hasn’t agreed to an extension yet.

The La Liga giants Mbappe's long-term admirers, and he is heavily linked with a Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already said that Los Blancos are in talks with the 25-year-old regarding a possible move this year.

Real Madrid have tried – and failed – to prise Mbappe away form Paris on two previous occasions and remain determined to get their man this summer. One player who is already looking ahead to teaming up with Mbappe is Rodrygo.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, the Brazilian also termedd Mbappe as one of the best in the world.

“I would love for Mbappé to come, I always want to play with the best players and he is one of the best in the world. I can’t talk much about him. He is a PSG player and I have to respect him,” said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo appeared unperturbed by the fact that Mbappe’s arrival will add further competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“That’s good (added competition) because it shows that this team will be stronger every day,” said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is part of a flawless Los Blancos attack this season, scoring 52 goals in 24 appearances in the league.

Casillas advises Thibaut Courtois against premature return to action

Thibaut Courtois is sidelined with an ACL injury.

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas believes Thibaut Courtois shouldn’t speed up his recovery process.

The Belgian goalkeeper suffered an ACL injury in preseason and hasn’t kicked a ball this year. Courtois has already hinted that he might not play again this campaign, ruling himself out of Euro 2024. Casillas appears to support the 31-year-old’s decision.

Speaking to MARCA, the legendary Spaniard insisted that Courtois should now focus on the next season.

“The first thing Courtois has to do is to recover as well as possible. I think it would be premature for him to try to come back at the end of the season. What he has to do is prepare for next season.

"Kepa has come in this year as a replacement, Lunin is demonstrating the confidence he’s been given… and the good thing is that they’re at the level to be Madrid goalkeepers,” said Casillas.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was roped in from Chelsea on loan to help deal with Courtois’ absence last summer but is unlikely to stay permanently at the club.