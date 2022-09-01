Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Villarreal plotting Alvaro Odriozola move; Mariano Diaz unlikely to leave Los Blancos, and more - September 1, 2022

Real Madrid have been in superb form this season under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has overseen a UEFA Super Cup triumph and had had a perfect start to the league campaign.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are planning a move for Alvaro Odriozola on deadline day. Elsewhere, Mariano Diaz is likely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 1, 2022:

Villarreal plotting Alvaro Odriozola move

ACF Fiorentina vs US Sassuolo - Serie A

Villarreal are planning to move for Alvaro Odriozola before the end of the transfer window, according to Marca via Managing Madrid.

The Spanish right-back is a peripheral figure at Madrid and doesn't feature in Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the season. The Italian manager has Dani Carvajal and Lucaz Vazquez for the right-back role, making Odriozola surplus to requirements.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Villareal want to sign Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spanish right-back Álvaro Odriozola due to the possibility of Juan Foyth leaving the team.

🟡 #Villareal #HalaMadrid Villareal want to sign Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spanish right-back Álvaro Odriozola due to the possibility of Juan Foyth leaving the team. 🚨Villareal want to sign Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spanish right-back Álvaro Odriozola due to the possibility of Juan Foyth leaving the team.🇪🇸 🟡 #Villareal ⚪ #HalaMadrid https://t.co/RY3L9MIWaW

The La Liga winners are willing to let him leave this summer. Villarreal are now contemplating a late move for the Spaniard, with Juan Foyth set to be sidelined for two months.

The Yellow Submarine want a new face to cover for Foyth and have their eyes on Odriozola. Los Blancos are waiting to see if Villarreal arrive with a concrete offer for the player.

Mariano Diaz unlikely to leave Real Madrid this summer

Mariano Diaz will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Mariano Diaz looks set to stay at Real Madrid beyond the summer, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The player is not rated by Ancelotti, who used him sparingly last season. Diaz only appeared nine times in the league last season, scoring one goal and registering an assist. He's yet to make an appearance this campaign.

Los Blancos remain eager to get him off their books. The La Liga giants are even willing to let him leave for free but have struggled to find a suitor for him. Mariano's contract is set to run out next summer, and it appears he will see that out.

Vinicius Junior reveals desire to become Los Blancos legend

Vinicius Junior has been in red-hot form recently.

Vinicius Junior believes winning the UEFA Champions League has made him yearn for more success. The Brazilian enjoyed a brilliant run with Real Madrid last season, winning the league and Champions League as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

Speaking recently, the Brazilian expressed a desire to win a record number of Champions League titles and become a club legend

"Winning the Champions League just makes you hungry to win more. It is not like you win one, and you think that is it; I have accomplished my dream - no, it makes you more determined," said Vinicius.

He added:

"I look at the players here who have won five Champions League titles, and that is what I want - to win five or maybe even six titles and to go down in history like many great players who have worn the Madrid shirt."

CelticQuote @CelticQuote "Of course the aim as always for this club is to win the Champions League - but for now we are fully focused on the group stage. Celtic have a big tradition and we know their fans will create a big atmosphere."

Vinicius Junior "Of course the aim as always for this club is to win the Champions League - but for now we are fully focused on the group stage. Celtic have a big tradition and we know their fans will create a big atmosphere."Vinicius Junior https://t.co/blm9eluLY6

Vinicius also shared his opinion on the holders' Champions League group stage opponents this season. Real Madrid have been clubbed in Group F with Celtic, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

"Of course the aim as always for this club is to win the Champions League - but for now we are fully focused on the group stage. Celtic have a big tradition, and we know their fans will create a big atmosphere," said Vinicius.

He added:

"Leipzig have some very good young players, and German clubs are never easy to play against . For Shakhtar, it will be special for them even if they do not get to play their games in their stadium."

Vinicius has two goals from four games this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will commence their bid for a record-extending 15th title at Celtic on Tuesday (September 6).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav