Real Madrid are set to lose on-loan star Sergio Reguilon this summer as the club aim to revamp the squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

They have shortlisted a host of targets and are planning to go about their business by freeing up funds. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid's potential squad overhaul would see almost half of the first-team offloaded, including Reguilon.

The above report states that the left-back will struggle to make a case for himself at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane despite showing immense promise this season at Sevilla.

Consequently, he could leave the club to find regular game time as well as feel 'important' at his future club.

Reguilon's case similar to former Real Madrid left-back Hakimi

Real Madrid loanee Reguilon has enjoyed a great season at Sevilla

Reguilon rose to fame under Julen Lopetegui, making his first start in a 0-1 Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow. The arrival of Zidane, however, pushed him further down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman decided to sanction the purchase of the explosive left-back Ferland Mendy, leaving Reguilon on the fringes of the team. The 23-year-old was then shipped out to fellow La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan.

Reflecting on his temporary exit from Real Madrid, he had said:

"I have a very clear conscience because I left everything out there for Real Madrid,. Others made that decision and I can't do anything but do my job to the very best. It's what I did in Madrid and I try to do it now at Sevilla."

"I left Madrid on good terms, I wasn't mad at anyone. Everything was a mutual agreement. It's impossible for me to leave in a bad way."

Reguilon also received a national team call-up by Robert Moreno last year, and has since not looked back. In 33 appearances across all competitions under Lopetegui, the full-back has netted a goal and provided four assists.

Real Madrid academy graduate Achraf Hakimi joined Inter Milan on a permanent deal

The Real Madrid loanee's performances have significantly helped the Spanish giants secure a place in the top four, while they are also in the running for Europa League glory.

Despite his heroics this season, Reguilon is not expected to fit into the Real Madrid squad next season due to the presence of Marcelo and Mendy. Much like fellow Real Madrid academy graduate Achraf Hakimi, Reguilon could also choose to leave the club to get regular game time under his belt.

Hakimi recently switched to the Serie A to link up with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan after a superb loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. Reguilon, who is well-suited to the style at Sevilla, could also follow suit.

Real Madrid are set to show the door to players such as Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz.

Following the 2-1 victory over Villarreal and Barcelona's shock defeat to Osasuna, Real Madrid clinched their first La Liga title in three years.

