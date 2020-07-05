Real Madrid set to save €200 million ahead of next summer's transfer window

Real Madrid are set to have a quiet transfer window and are looking to accumulate €200 million by next summer.

Real Madrid have spent big amounts in the last two transfer windows.

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid to splash the cash next summer

Real Madrid have made it necessary for themselves to pile up no fewer than €200 million ahead of the next summer transfer window, as they aim to challenge for Champions League glory once again.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are planning to wait it out this window in order to break the bank next summer. They are expected to accumulate the hefty sum mainly through player sales.

As many as five players, including Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz will be shown the door, as Zinedine Zidane aims to prepare a squad full of quality and his own preference.

The above professionals have all been pushed down the pecking order in their respective playing positions, meaning Real Madrid could sell them for the good of both parties.

Also read: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid Player Ratings as Sergio Ramos penalty puts Los Blancos on the brink of domestic glory | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid look to save after two mammoth windows

Real Madrid president poses with new signing Eden Hazard prior to the start of the season

Advertisement

Bale and Zidane's relationship off the field is no secret to the football fraternity, as the two seem to merely stick to their professional work with one another for the sake of it. The flamboyant winger has only managed 20 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this term, scoring thrice.

Meanwhile, the likes of Rodriguez and young Diaz have no space in Zidane's midfield or front three, with the former not even named in Real Madrid's match-day squad against Athletic Bilbao.

Mariano Diaz has only played five matches in the league this season, while Ceballos is presently plying his trade with EPL giants Arsenal. The midfielder's future is largely undecided, and in all possibility, he could be sold to the Gunners come the end of this season.

Besides, Real Madrid have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan and Javi Sanchez to Real Valladolid, collecting a total of €43 million for the duo.

Amid these difficult times where the COVID-19 pandemic has sucked out the financial powers in the transfer market, Real Madrid are set to utilise the situation and save for next season.

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi was sold to Inter Milan for €40 million

It was thought that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would cash in after having generated significant funds from outgoing transfers, but he is likely to assess the scenario and take a backseat after two massive windows.

In the last two years, Real Madrid have signed some big names in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Jr. among others.

And now, they would like to scan the areas that need reinforcements as well as preserve their financial wealth during these tumultuous times. Through the usual club earnings and the departures of the aforementioned five players, it is predicted that they can line up a whopping €200 million next summer.

Zidane currently has a large variety of players at his disposal, so making a move such as this would be a shrewd decision. They have the La Liga title all but secured after the 1-0 win against Athletic Club, and are still alive in the UCL with a second leg against Manchester City to follow.

A couple of trophies this season would further increase Real Madrid's savings.

Also read: 'We have not won anything, it is a reality' - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on La Liga title race