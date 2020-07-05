Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid Player Ratings as Sergio Ramos penalty puts Los Blancos on the brink of domestic glory | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid overcame a talented Athletic Bilbao side to secure three more points and move seven points clear at the top of the league table.

An excellent Sergio Ramos penalty gave Real Madrid its seventh consecutive victory since the La Liga restart.

Sergio Ramos has had an excellent season

Real Madrid simply cannot stop winning. The clinical league leaders further consolidated their position at the top of the La Liga table and are now 7 points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona with a victory over a well-drilled Athletic Bilbao outfit.

Barcelona still has a game in hand but is unlikely to threaten Real Madrid's prolific charge to the title. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored yet another penalty to seal the three points for the side and with only four fixtures to go, the La Liga title seems to finally be headed back to the capital.

Real Madrid overcomes Athletic Bilbao and moves closer to the La Liga title

Real Madrid drove forward immediately after the starting whistle and won a free-kick close to the goal. Marco Asensio forced a save from Unai Simon and Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema were unable to make the most of the loose ball. Inaki Williams had an excellent chance to open the scoring at the other end but failed to beat Thibaut Courtois.

Rodrygo had an excellent chance to score in the 20th minute but fluffed his lines after getting to the end of a Marco Asensio cross. Inaki Williams constantly found himself in excellent positions but fell short with his final product.

Athletic Bilbao slowed the game down after the cooling break and dominated possession but failed to create a meaningful chance. Real Madrid had yet another golden opportunity to open the scoring at the stroke of half-time but Karim Benzema failed to direct his header into the goal.

Sergio Ramos scored a penalty to put the game to bed

Real Madrid stepped up the pressure immediately in the second half as Marcelo and Dani Carvajal bombarded up the pitch. A parade of attacks by the visitors finally bore fruit as a foul by Dani Garcia on Marcelo gave Real Madrid yet another penalty.

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos dispatched the penalty with aplomb to score the only goal of the match and widen the gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of the table. Real Madrid was not at its best today but some of its superstars certainly passed this litmus test with flying colours.

Also Read: EPL giants close in as Real Madrid forced to cut losses on James Rodriguez

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper was brilliant between the sticks today and denied Inaki Williams a goal in the opening stages of the match. The former Chelsea shot-stopper stepped up again a few minutes later and saved a powerful header from Raul Garcia.

Courtois did not have much to do in the second half but his interventions in the opening stages have effectively handed Real Madrid the three points.

Marcelo - 7/10

Marcelo struggled to make an impact in the first half and was troubled by Athletic Bilbao's pace on the flanks. The Brazilian grew into the game in the second half and won a crucial penalty for Real Madrid.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

Eder Militao had to be at his best today to deal with the pacy Inaki Williams and essentially kept the winger quiet throughout the game. The defender had a shaky moment towards the end of the game but has given a good account of himself today.

Sergio Ramos is the first centre-back to score 10 goals in a single LaLiga season since Fernando Hierro during the 1993/94 season.



Putting Real Madrid in the driving seat to win LaLiga. 🏎 pic.twitter.com/XBTC2YD02w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

Sergio Ramos - 8/10

Sergio Ramos was tasked with keeping the formidable Raul Garcia quiet and ensured that the striker's physicality did not trouble Real Madrid. The Real Madrid captain stepped up to score yet another flawless goal from the spot and has turned into a talisman for Real Madrid this season.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

Dani Carvajal had a bright start to the match and nearly bagged an assist in the first five minutes with a cross to Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid right-back was unnaturally quiet for the rest of the game but was defensively solid and did not put a foot wrong throughout the match.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro did not have his best game in a Real Madrid shirt today and was frequently troubled by Athletic Bilbao's Iker Muniain. The Brazilian did just about enough to thwart the opposition on several occasions and picked up a late yellow card.

Casemiro put in a shift in Real Madrid's midfield today

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Like his Brazilian counterpart in Real Madrid's midfield, Federico Valverde was unable to influence the match as Athletic Bilbao kept possession with ease during large periods in the first half. Valverde did show his skill on a few occasions but will hope for better performances in the coming weeks.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Luka Modric was in excellent touch today and won almost all his battles in the midfield. The Real Madrid veteran pulled off several nutmegs and oozed class throughout the match.

Rodrygo - 6/10

Real Madrid's Brazilian youngster Rodrygo made some good runs in the first half but failed to make the most of an excellent opportunity created by Marco Asensio. The Real Madrid teenager found himself through on goal after an excellent dribble in the second half but failed to get to the ball before Unai Simon.

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Marco Asensio was a lively presence in Real Madrid's attack and tormented the Athletic Bilbao right-back with his technical abilities. The Spaniard put in two brilliant crosses into the box for Karim Benzema and Rodrygo in the first half but failed to bag an assist.

Karim Benzema tormented Athletic Bilbao's defence

Karim Benzema - 7.5/10

Karim Benzema had two excellent chances to get on the scoresheet in the first half but failed to hit the target with his headers. The French striker was a constant threat in the final third and created several chances for Real Madrid.

Substitutes

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Lucas Vazquez came on for the final 15 minutes but did very few things of note on Real Madrid's right flank. The Spanish winger failed to make a mark and is likely to remain on the bench for the remainder of the season.

Vinicius Jr. - 7/10

Real Madrid's Brazilian prodigy came on as a substitute in the second half and troubled a tired Athletic Bilbao side with his pace. The youngster made a few excellent runs but was not able to score a goal for his side.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Real Madrid's experienced German midfielder was sent on to the pitch by Zinedine Zidane to add an element of control to the side's midfield. Toni Kroos did just that and nearly got on to the end of a Luka Modric pass in the penalty area in stoppage-time.

Luka Jovic - NA

Also Read: Who has won the most La Liga titles?