Who has won the most La Liga titles?

La Liga is a competition with rich history and has seen some of the greatest teams in modern football history.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been immensely successful in La Liga but Los Blancos holds the statistical advantage over the Catalans.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both won several La Liga titles

Real Madrid has won the most La Liga titles in the history of the coveted Spanish competition. With 33 La Liga titles since the inception of La Liga, Real Madrid holds the record for the most La Liga titles held by any team in Spain.

Real Madrid is one of the two most powerful teams in La Liga and its clout in Spanish football is recognised across the country. Real Madrid was a genuine La Liga powerhouse for three consecutive decades in the 20th century and won consecutive La Liga titles on several occasions in the 1950s and 1960s.

Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol was victory no. 1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in La Liga - the most of any team 👑



Their first was a 5-0 win over Europa on February 10, 1929 👴 pic.twitter.com/FrULVCqnPj — Goal (@goal) December 8, 2019

Real Madrid has historically been a dominant force in La Liga

Real Madrid's successful record in La Liga stems from the club's all-conquering team in the 1950s. This Real Madrid side boasted the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas and led the club to unprecedented glory in La Liga.

In addition to a string of La Liga titles, this Real Madrid outfit also won the first five editions of the Champions League and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest teams to have ever graced the game.

Real Madrid was a great side in the 1950s

In the 1960s, Real Madrid continued to move from strength to strength in La Liga under the legendary Paco Gento and won an incredible 8 La Liga titles in the decade. Barcelona failed to win a single title during this period and was placed firmly behind Real Madrid until the arrival of Johan Cruyff to La Liga.

Real Madrid had brief periods of dominance in the late 1970s and late 1980s as Barcelona's fortunes continued to rise and dwindle in a relatively periodic manner. The club has struggled after the turn of the 21st century, however, and has managed to win only 6 La Liga titles in the last 20 years.

⚽️ Barça moves past Real Madrid as the team with the most goals in @LaLigaEN history! 💪📈 pic.twitter.com/lmTPryjY0I — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2020

In the recent past, Barcelona has surpassed Real Madrid in La Liga and has a firm hold of the La Liga crown over the past decade. The Catalans have dominated the domestic league in the past 10 years and have won 6 of the last 10 editions of the competition. Barcelona has won an incredible 10 of its 26 La Liga titles in the 21st century.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title in the 2016/17 season but has failed to win the title in the last two years. This season represents Real Madrid's best opportunity to win the La Liga title since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club.

Sergio Ramos has been in excellent form this season

Real Madrid is currently 4 points clear on top of the La Liga table and will have the opportunity to increase its lead over Barcelona to 7 points with a win over Athletic Bilbao later today.

Barcelona faces Villarreal after Real Madrid's fixture and will have to pick up all three points to present a challenge to Real Madrid and keep its La Liga title aspirations alive.

Here are the five most successful clubs in La Liga history:

#1 Real Madrid: 33 titles

#2 Barcelona: 26 titles

#3 Atletico Madrid: 10 titles

#4 Athletic Bilbao: 8 titles

#5 Valencia: 6 titles

