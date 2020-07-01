×
'We have not won anything, it is a reality' - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on La Liga title race

  • Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has warned his team ahead of Getafe clash.
  • Real Madrid are a point above Barcelona with a game in hand.
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Jul 2020, 19:30 IST
Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane is solely focused on his team's preparations ahead of Getafe clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has warned his side of a potential slip ahead of their home fixture against Getafe, claiming that the situation at Barcelona doesn't affect him since they themselves haven't won anything yet this season.

Zidane was quick to state that his Real Madrid side should not lose focus despite the rampant form since restart of the La Liga.

The French mastermind, extremely circumspect in his tone, also provided an update on his players' physical condition and what challenges Getafe will pose at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are presently a point ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona at the summit, with a chance to go four points clear should they beat Getafe later tomorrow.

Also read: Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid: Rating Los Blancos' players as they pile pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table | La Liga 2019-20

"Getafe will make it very complicated," says Real Madrid's Zidane

Real Madrid ran out 1-0 winners against Espanyol last time out
While they have five wins in five since the resumption, Barcelona have dropped points on three occasions — against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and most recently, Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have restarted their campaign with great energy, optimism and execution. They have dug out results during tough situations, as a result of which they are well-poised to bring the La Liga to the Spanish capital.

But Zidane, characteristically, is not ready to take his foot off the gas. Addressing the media prior to their next game, the Real Madrid manager said:

“I am happy and proud of the players, because what they do is not easy. But we have six finals left and we must give the maximum. We're fine, but this doesn't mean anything."

Reiterating that they must not lose focus despite the hostile situation at Barcelona, the Real Madrid legend remarked:

"We have not won anything, it is a reality. Mathematically we are not champions, this is a championship with a lot of competition. We have never forgotten this. I have lived it as a player. We have not won anything. Neither the players nor I have forgotten this."
Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane is not ready to rest with a slender one-point lead at the top

After three straight draws, Getafe themselves returned to winning ways against Real Sociedad earlier this week. They have enjoyed a fine season, and Zidane knows his Real Madrid team will have their task cut out against them. He added:

"You don't know what will happen tomorrow. If we win it will not be definitive. We will not change. We just have to continue with our energy, which is good. Getafe is going to make it very complicated for us but we are going to try to win."

With a busy round of fixtures having finished and a few more to follow in quick succession, it'll be interesting to see the team and tactics Zidane opts for as Real Madrid aim to strengthen their hold at the top of La Liga points table.

Also read: ‘La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos!’ - Real Madrid captain and legend teases official Amazon Prime documentary

Published 01 Jul 2020, 19:30 IST
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane
