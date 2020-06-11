Real Madrid transfer round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo's in talks for shock return, updates on Mbappe, Sancho, Camavinga and more

Real Madrid are reportedly re-evaluating their approach for the upcoming transfer window due to the financial implications of COVID-19.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and Eduardo Camavinga have been liked with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move to Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks including former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been tipped to make a shock return to the Santiago Bernabeu by Italian sources.

La Liga will resume later today and with games coming thick and fast, the transfer window might coincide with the business end of the season.

Here are some of the most popular Real Madrid stories that have been doing rounds in the tabloids recently, including updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Meeting scheduled for Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid return

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Don Diario, Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to make a shock return to Real Madrid this summer. Although there have been no concrete talks, reports suggest that a meeting has been scheduled for his potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are set to hold talks to bring their former talisman back to Real Madrid. Juventus are reportedly open to the idea of parting with the Portuguese international, who is their highest earner at the club.

Real Madrid contemplating Jadon Sancho decision

Jadon Sancho is another name on Real Madrid's shortlist

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a big-money move away from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United are reportedly frontrunners for the England international, who looks set to cost over €100 million.

However, Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Real Madrid are also in the running his secure his signature this summer. A potential stumbling block in any deal for Sancho is his price tag, as Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to budge on their €130 million valuation.

Real Madrid want to save up funds to make a move to Kylian Mbappe next summer, so it remains unlikely that they will sanction a deal to sign Sancho this year.

Camavinga picks Real Madrid as his future destination

There is an air of inevitability around Camavinga's Real Madrid move

Teenage sensational Eduardo Camavinga has been one of the breakthrough stars in Europe this season and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid.

According to journalist Benjamin Idrac who has close ties with the youngster's family, Camavinga has decided that he only wants to move to one club in the future - Real Madrid.

"The future of Camaving a is at Real Madrid, neither at PSG nor another club. He is very clear about it. The only question is whether this summer or the next. There is a desire of the boy and his parents with Real Madrid.”

The young Frenchman is expected to seal a move to Real Madrid at some point in the future and has been tipped to have a bright future with Los Blancos.

Update on James Rodriguez's Real Madrid future

James Rodrigues looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Colombian midfielder has been frozen out of the first team and has struggled with injuries since returning from his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez has been linked with a move to arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, as he looks to rejuvenate his faltering career. Former Atletico Madrid defender Luis Perea has cautioned the Real Madrid man, as he claimed that the Colombian would have to earn Simeone's trust at Atleti.

"Cholo bases his game on defense, everyone who has been at Atleti has seen it. He will have to win, adapt to what Simeone wants: a lot of sacrifice, give up the 'me' for the 'we'. He must be very clear and knowing what is going to be found at Atlético."

Rodriguez looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer and has also been linked with a move to Everton, who are managed by former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The pair have worked together at Real Madrid as well as Bayern Munich and it remains likely that Rodriguez will secure a switch to the EPL later this year.