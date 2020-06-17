Real Madrid transfer roundup: Havertz pushing for a move, French wonderkid targeted?

Real Madrid transfer roundup: Camavinga to Real a major doubt now.

Kai Havertz prefers a move to Real Madrid over Chelsea, while Hakimi could be on his way out.

Real Madrid transfer roundup

Real Madrid are getting ready to make some big moves this summer. Their interest in Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga has been well-documented, while Germany's bright young star Kai Havertz could be pushing for a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

We look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer rumours.

Real Madrid closing in on French wonderkid?

Real Madrid are interested in Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been one of the French league's best young players this season. Having made his debut for Rennes at the age of 16, Camavinga has established himself as a starter for the club.

Now 17, Camavinga is very much a player in demand. The France-U21 international, who operates as a midfielder, has now been linked with a move to Real Madrid for quite some time.

🔴⚫️17 year-old Eduardo Camavinga for Stade Rennes:



✅36 Games

⚽️1 Goal

🅰️2 Assists



🇫🇷The defensive midfielder has burst on to the scene this year & his form has helped Rennes qualify for the #UCL for the first time in their history. Now linked to some of Europe's elite clubs. pic.twitter.com/7tYMlnD0DY — Soccer Manager Games (@SoccerManager) June 12, 2020

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge fan of the midfielder. However, it now looks like they will have to compete with French giants Paris Saint Germain for his signature. A fee upwards of £50 million has been touted. There are also suggestions that Rennes might table a new, much-improved contract.

Camavinga has made 36 appearances for Rennes so far this season in all competitions.

Havertz prefers a move to Real Madrid?

Kai Havertz in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Another young player who has been on fire this season. Kai Havertz is arguably Bundesliga's hottest property right now, with the 21-year old's performances for Bayer Leverkusen attracting top European clubs.

Chelsea and Real Madrid both have had bids rejected, reports suggest. And now, according to reports the German midfielder prefers a move to Los Blancos rather than the Premier League.

A move for Havertz will not come cheap, with Leverkusen wanting a fee upwards of £100 million to sign the player.

Havertz has been in phenomenal form this season. Playing as a forward as well as in midfield, the German has 15 goals and 8 assists in 39 appearances for his club in all competitions.

Manchester United leading race for Dutch midfielder

Real Madrid have concluded their interest in Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek after Real Madrid backtracked, as per reports.

van de Beek has been linked with a move to Los Blancos for a long time. However, it seems that despite agreeing on a fee of £45 million with Ajax, Real Madrid have now concluded their interest over the midfielder.

This clears the path for Manchester United to get their target. Van de Beek is an Ajax academy graduate and has made over 150 appearances for the club.

The 23-year old has been in good form this season. In 37 appearances, he has contributed to 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Hakimi on his way out?

Achraf Hakimi could leave Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi could leave Real Madrid once his Borussia Dortmund loan spell expires if rumours are to be believed.

Bayern are very attentive to the situation of Achraf Hakimi and was the first club to inquire to Real Madrid. Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid as long as he feels valued by the club [@jfelixdiaz] pic.twitter.com/3HeZH0C8A5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 13, 2020

Hakimi is seen by many as the successor to Dani Carvajal at right-back. His performances for Borussia Dortmund, however, could mean that Bayern Munich might shell out €60 million to get the Moroccan full-back. Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City have been linked as well.