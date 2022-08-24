Real Madrid could trigger attacker's €60 million release clause if they get rid of three players: Reports

The French intentional is one to watch out for with Real Madrid keen on him

Real Madrid could end up launching a move for RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku before the summer transfer window concludes this month. However, El Nacional reported that the Spanish side will prioritize a few exits first, and only then will they consider triggering the French international's 60 million release clause.

Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz, and Marco Asensio are three players who have been deemed surplus at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Real Madrid are trying to offload the trio. Out of those three, Diaz and Odriozola are aware that they have no future at the club and will hardly get any on-field action this season.

The forward has only one year left on his contract and the LaLiga giants want to sell him for a fee rather than lose him for free next summer. The right-back's contract does not expire until 2024, but Real Madrid want him off their wage list as soon as possible.

Since 2020, Odriozola has been sent out on two loan moves, first to Bayern Munich and then Fiorentina, and he is behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez in the pecking order. Mariano has been a bench warmer in the side and only made 11 appearances last season, amounting to less than 400 minutes of football action.

Asensio is another player who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this season. His contract expires in 2023 and he is reluctant to sign an extension. The 26-year-old has quite a few suitors across Europe, and hence, Los Blancos want to cash in on him as well.

His importance in the squad has diminished over the last few months. He was an unused substitute in the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month and also in Real Madrid's opening LaLiga fixture against Almeria.

Asensio came on from the bench in the last seven minutes of his side's 4-1 victory against Celta Vigo. The Spaniard needs to be playing regular football at this point in his career, and a move away from the Bernabeu could help the player become better.

Nkunku would be a great long-term option for Real Madrid. With the cash generated from Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United, triggering his release clause wouldn't be a significant issue either. The Frenchman can play multiple attacking roles, and the departure of Mariano and Asensio won't hurt Ancelotti one bit.

The RB Leipzig forward had a sensational 2021-22 campaign where he scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances. Nkunku showcased that he is ready to cope with the pressure of playing for an elite side like Real.

Real Madrid were looking to sign Arsenal striker earlier in the transfer window

Spanish outlet El Nacional conveyed in another report that Los Blancos were indeed in the market for a striker this summer. However, it seems like they have turned their attention to Nkunku only after missing out on their first-choice option.

The LaLiga giants were interested in signing Gabriel Jesus before he moved to Arsenal from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million. However, the Brazilian refused to move to the Santiago Bernabeu because he was afraid of not playing regularly, one of the main reasons behind leaving Man City in the first place.

Choosing Arsenal has looked like the correct decision for Jesus, who has become the main man in Mikel Arteta's squad. He is starting games in his preferred number 9 position and has been central to the Gunners' attacking setup. The striker has scored two goals and provided three assists in three games for Arsenal already.

