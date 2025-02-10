“Real Madrid is trying to destroy Spanish football” - Sevilla president levels big accusation against Los Blancos

Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco has leveled serious accusations at Real Madrid following their claims against Spanish referees. The president of the Andalusian club is furious with the insinuation from Madrid and considers the statement an attack on Spanish football.

The Spanish giants have a running conflict with Spanish officiating and raised fresh grievances after their 1-0 La Liga loss at Espanyol earlier this month. Carlos Romero, who scored the winning goal against Los Blancos, had committed a foul against Kylian Mbappe, which the visitors believed should have led to his sending off.

Speaking with DAZN about the comments made by the reigning Spanish champions, Carrasco said:

“Real Madrid’s statement regarding the referees is unacceptable. It calls into question the honour of the referees and the competition. They must be denounced because it attacks football. Real Madrid is trying to destroy Spanish football.

“Real Madrid wants to pressure the referees so that they do not whistle freely. Barca’s position stands out to me. If Barca have not taken a stance, it is because they agree. Do they really do it to pick up the crumbs that Real Madrid leaves behind?”

Los Blancos were conspicuously missing from a recent meeting between La Liga, the other 19 teams in the league, the RFEF and the referee committee. The Spanish champions could face disciplinary action as a result.

"They have built a story of victimhood" - La Liga president slams Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has blasted Los Blancos after their controversial letter where they accused Spanish football of conspiring against them. The Spanish giants released an incendiary letter where they questioned the integrity of the competition they are participating in.

In a meeting between Spanish teams, La Liga, the RFEF and the referee commission, Tebas blasted Los Blancos. The La Liga president said (via the BBC):

"They have built a story of victimhood, and I think the cherry on top was the letter they published the other day. The issue has been blown out of proportion. They have lost their head.”

Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings after 23 games and next face Osasuna on February 15 in their next La Liga outing.

