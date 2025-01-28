Real Madrid urged to make move for Bundesliga star who can help them win 5 Champions League titles in the next decade: Reports

Former Real Madrid player Paul Breitner has lavished praise on Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and urged his former club to sign him, as per AS (via Madrid Universal). Breitner, who played for Los Blancos from 1974 to 1977, has claimed that Wirtz is the missing piece for the club and is someone who can help them win trophies in the future.

Although Madrid are primarily focused on signing Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer for free, Wirtz is also on their radar. However, Wirtz is bound to attract interest from other clubs in Europe, including Manchester City and Bayern Munich, which means that Madrid will have their task cut out.

Now, Breitner, who has followed Florian Wirtz closely over the years, has suggested that his presence in the Real Madrid squad will surely propel them towards more success in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending

“If Real Madrid buy Wirtz this summer, they will have five Champions Leagues in the next decade. He is the player they are missing, he is an extraordinary player,” Breitner said to AS (via Madrid Universal).

Florian Wirtz will be expected to link up with Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Wirtz, who was a part of the FC Koln youth system before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, has been an integral part of Xabi Alonso's side. In the 30 matches he has played across all competitions this season, the German international has scored 14 goals and bagged 11 assists. Wirtz has also played 29 matches for the German national team so far and scored on six occasions.

The 21-year-old will also be expected to link up with Jude Bellingham at Madrid and provide assistance to Kylian Mbappe upfront.

With Mbappe and Bellingham being two of the biggest signings made by Madrid in the recent past, Wirtz too could join their ranks soon. Los Blancos are known to make statement signings every summer transfer window in their bid to challenge for more LaLiga titles and Champions League trophies, and the youngster could help them.

Real Madrid are currently ranked first in LaLiga with 49 points to their name, but are closely shadowed by their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, who are second with 45.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback