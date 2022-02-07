Real Madrid veteran wants to win one more trophy before retiring to be an underwear model: Reports

Real Madrid's Marcelo reportedly wants to reportedly win one more trophy before retiring to surprisingly venture into a new career - underwear modeling.

The 33-year-old who has had an illustrious career at Los Blancos is coming to the end of his footballing journey and has chosen his next career move.

Paco Gonzalez reports the La Liga player is set to model underpants for a North American brand that isn't a rarity for footballers and especially those that have plied their trade at the Bernabeu Stadium.

David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo are two names synonymous with promoting underwear, with the pair even venturing into their own bodywear businesses.

Marcelo looks set to follow suit having shared clips of workout sessions on his social media in a move that has taken many by surprise.

Real Madrid made a shock exit from the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday, losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao and so Marcelo's hopes of championship glory rest on having success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Since Marcelo joined the Spanish giants back in 2007 from Brazilian side Fluminense, the left-back has enjoyed a brilliant time at the La Liga leaders.

The defender has played over 350 games for Madrid, scoring 26 times in a storied journey with the club.

Marcelo's trophy cabinet features four UEFA Champions League trophies, five La Liga titles and two Copa Del Rey's, and he certainly will be retiring with a admirable collection of honors.

His pace and vision on the ball has been of utmost importance during Madrid's recent period of dominance in competitions and he is dubbed by many as one of the best left-backs in footballing history.

Real Madrid have reportedly already set their sights on Marcelo's replacement once he does indeed start to show off his under garments with the side keen on Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia.

Garcia is on Madrid's wishlist

The player had been part of Madrid's youth system until departing back in 2021 but the club hold 50% of image rights on the youngster thus they will be able to recruit his services for a mere €5 million.

Madrid next face Villareal in La Liga on Saturday before heading to Paris for a tasty Champions League affair with PSG, who also boast talent that have modeled underwear in their time (Neymar and Lionel Messi).

Marcelo's modeling career looks set to begin, let's hope it's as successful as his footballing career.

