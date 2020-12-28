Real Madrid voted Best Club of the 21st Century at the Globe Soccer Awards 

Real Madrid were recognised as the best club of the 21st century at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards.

Former player Emilio Butragueno picked up the award on behalf of the club at the gala held in Dubai.

💬 @ButraguenoRM: "It's an honour to claim this prize, it's been a difficult year for everyone, so receiving this award is the result of the team's efforts.'' @Globe_Soccer | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/UnUNephviT — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 27, 2020

The La Liga giants were nominated alongside Bayern Munich, Al Ahly, and Barcelona, with the winner decided by votes conducted on the Globe Soccer official website.

Speaking at the gala, Emilio Butrgueno said:

"It's an honour to claim this prize, it's been a difficult year for everyone, so receiving this award is the result of the team's efforts. As such, we'd like to share this trophy with everyone who makes up the Real Madrid family: the president, the players, the coach, the staff and of course, the fans".

"Understanding Real Madrid without its fans would just not be possible They help us grow as a club. Finally, I'd like to wish you all the best in what has been such a difficult year and we hope we can get life back to normal and enjoy our passion that is football, with our fans once again".

Real Madrid have enjoyed tremendous success in the 21st century, with several trophies won, including six Champions League titles as well as seven La Liga trophies. They were also the first side to successfully defend the Champions League in what was an eventual three-peat.

Real Madrid joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and Hansi Flick on winners list

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Century

Real Madrid were not the only big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards as they were joined by former player Cristiano Ronaldo, Hansi Flick and Bayern Munich on the winners list.

Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!@Globe_Soccer #globesoccer pic.twitter.com/sAIl3V8ezz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2020

The Bundesliga side were named the Club of the Year for the second time, following their treble-winning campaign, while Hansi Flick was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Bavarians from the touchlines.

Robert Lewandowski continued his clean sweep of individual awards as he was voted the Best Player of the Year in recognition of his incredible season.

Real Madrid have seen an upturn in fortune after a poor start to the campaign and are currently on a run of six consecutive victories in all competitions.

The La Liga champions will hope to end the year on a high when they host Elche after the Christmas break.