Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends full squads announced: Details about El Clasico event in Mumbai revealed

The much-anticipated Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends El Clásico match is all set to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, India, on April 6, 2025. Tickets are available on the Zomato District app.

The Legends Faceoff has been organized by The Sports Front, a sports-based company working in talent management, organizing international events, and developing athletic IPs. The co-founder and CEO, John Zaidi, spoke about the upcoming event and said:

"The ‘Legends Faceoff’ has sparked tremendous interest among fans. With the announcement of these legendary squads, the excitement has reached a whole new level. We are committed to making this an unforgettable experience for Indian football fans."

On April 2, The Sports Front released the full squad for both the Real Madrid and Barcelona legends sides, alongside all other details. Former Barcelona legend and captain Carles Puyol will lead the Catalan legends team, while Luis Figo is set to captain Los Blancos. Here are the complete squads for both sides:

Real Madrid Legends: Luís Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavón, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Rubén de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Iván Pérez, Jesús Enrique Velasco Muñoz, José Luis Cabrera, Juan José Olalla Fernández, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen

Barcelona Legends: Carles Puyol (C), Jesús Angoy, Vítor Baía, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernández, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuán, Xavi, José Edmílson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

Barcelona and Real Madrid legends share their thoughts on the upcoming Legends El Clásico in Mumbai

Ahead of the much-awaited El Clásico clash, renowned legends from both teams shared their thoughts on the game. Xavi, who played for Barcelona between 1998 and 2015, remains one of the most recognizable names in the team. He also coached the current team between 2021 and 2024. He said:

"Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is the biggest rivalry in football, and I am excited to be part of this historic match. Mumbai, get ready for a footballing spectacle like no other!"

Meanwhile, Luis Figo, a member of Los Blancos' iconic Galacticos team, also commented on the highly anticipated El Clásico in India. Figo is one of the rarest players to have played for both sides during his professional career. He played for La Blaugrana between 1995 and 2000, before switching to Real Madrid, where he remained between 2000 and 2005. Ahead of the Clasico, he said:

"The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember!"

Other renowned players such as Carles Puyol and Michael Owen also spoke about the upcoming fixture. The game is set to be a major opportunity for Indian football fans to see one of the most heated rivalry matches in football.

The game can be streamed exclusively on Jio Hotstar and telecast on Star Sports India.

