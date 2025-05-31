Real Madrid want Manchester City star but are willing to wait until 2026 - Reports

Real Madrid are considering Rodri as the perfect player to balance their midfield. According to a report by Diario AS, Los Blancos want the Manchester City midfielder but are willing to wait till 2026 since he could be available next summer.

Under the leadership of new manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid aims to revamp and address the stability of their midfield in the absence of Luka Modric, potentially placing their faith in the 28-year-old.

Although Real Madrid have reportedly navigated a few options like Angelo Stiller and former academy graduate Nico Paz (as per Tribal Football), someone with Rodri's experience will help Alonso build the side.

Rodri has been a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's City. His presence is so important that since his knee injury, which he suffered in September 2024, the Cityzens faced problems in midfield, and even suffered a few major defeats, including a FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace.

Apart from being Guardiola's go-to person in midfield, Rodri is also a Spain international, born in Madrid. Since his debut for the country in 2018, under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui, he has accumulated 57 caps and scored four goals in the process. Moreover, he was also a key member of Luis de la Fuente's Euro Cup 2024-winning squad and played a huge role in Spain's UEFA Nations League triumph in 2023.

Rodri's tenure at City ends in 2027; hence, next summer, with one year left in his contract, he could be available for a cheaper amount.

However, the entire development depends on the Etihad-based club, since a potential contract extension might change the scenario and compel Real Madrid to opt for a different option.

Real Madrid target Rodri back from injury but yet to be at his best

After suffering a knee injury last year, Rodri had to undergo surgery for his ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). However, at the business end of the recently concluded season, he made a comeback.

On May 20, in the Premier League game against Bournemouth, he returned to the bench and was given seven minutes of playing time by the manager.

In their final clash against Fulham, which City won 2-0, he was on the bench but not called to action. Manager Pep Guardiola had mentioned before the game that the team was really pleased to have their No.6 back.

However, it would take him some time to get back to his best self. He said (via Manchester City's website):

"We’re really pleased he’s back, really pleased for the reaction for our people to him, I’m pretty sure he’s so pleased with that. There’s still a long way to be the Rodri he was. Guess will be next season we start to be Rodri not in the way like we have seen before the injury where he played 70 games every three days."

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City will return to action in the FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to commence on June 14.

