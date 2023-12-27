Real Madrid want to sign €65 million rated defender Barcelona want next summer - Reports

Real Madrid are eyeing a potential deal for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Los Blancos are keen on strengthening their central defence and the Dutch international has emerged as a target.

This comes after Barcelona had earmarked De Ligt as a possible addition to their squad earlier this year. Mundo Deportivo had reported back in September that the 24-year-old was unsettled at the Allianz Arena over losing his minutes and was looking for a move.

De Ligt burst onto the scene after a fantastic campaign for Ajax in the 2018-19 season, leading them to the semis of the Champions League. The Catalan giants were interested in signing him then but were beaten to his signature by Juventus, whom he joined in 2019.

After three mediocre seasons with the Serie A giants, De Ligt completed a switch to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €77 million. However, he has fallen down the pecking order, with manager Thomas Tuchel preferring Dayot Upamecano and new signing Kim Min-jae. He has made just 11 appearances all season, mostly coming off the bench.

Thus, Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing him. The report claims that club president Fiorentino Perez has scheduled a meeting to discuss his potential availability. With Eder Militao and David Alaba suffering from injuries regularly, making a move for the young Dutchman could prove helpful to Los Blancos.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen on adding a long-term partner to Ronald Araujo in central defense, as current options Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, and Inigo Martinez are short-term fixes.

Manchester City forward opens up on links to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Alvarez has grown into a star at Manchester City.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has stated that he is happy at the club amid rumors linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona. This comes after a report from Football Insider said that the Spanish giants are keen on signing the Argentine attacker from the Cityzens.

However, the 23-year-old insisted that he was hopeful of staying with the defending European champions. Speaking after the side's Club World Cup triumph over Fluminense, he said (via ESPN):

"The truth is that I am very happy at Manchester City. I have been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we have achieved."

Despite being the second option behind superstar Erling Haaland, Alvarez has featured in all of City's 17 Premier League games this season. He has made 26 appearances in all, bagging 10 goals and nine assists.