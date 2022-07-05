"Real Madrid will sign documents this week for 2 deals" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on 2 transfer exits from Los Blancos 

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid will sign documents for Luka Jovic and Mario Gila this week. Both players are leaving for Italy, with Jovic signing for Fiorentina and Gila joining Lazio.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season, with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Thibaut Courtois leading from the front. Los Blancos have already reinforced their squad with two new signings this summer. Antonio Rudiger has joined the club as a free agent from Chelsea, while Aurelien Tchouameni has been brought in from AS Monaco for an €80 million fee.

Los Merengues are also looking to offload players who are either underperforming or do not have an immediate future with the first team. On that note, both Jovic and Castilla centre-back Gila have been put on the transfer list, with both nearing an exit from the club.

Shedding light on Madrid’s departures, Romano tweeted:

“Real Madrid will sign documents this week for two deals with Serie A clubs.

“Luka Jović. Permanent deal to Fiorentina, free transfer with 50% sell-on clause. Medical this week. Mario Gila. Permanent deal to Lazio, €6m fee and personal terms already agreed.”

Luka Jovic has proven to be one of Real Madrid’s worst investments in recent memory

To bolster the centre-forward position, the Whites signed Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a sizable €63 million fee in the summer of 2019.

He was expected to make life interesting for Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu by staying hot on his heels. The reality turned out to be a lot grimmer.

Jovic never earned Zinedine Zidane’s trust in Madrid and spent most of the time on the bench. And whenever he did get the call-up, he couldn’t help but cut a frustrating figure.

Under Zidane, the Serbian made 32 appearances across competitions, recording only two goals and two assists. Things didn't change for the better under Carlo Ancelotti, with him only scoring once in 19 appearances.

Scoring only thrice in 51 matches across competitions, Jovic is now seemingly leaving for free, with only a 50 percent sell-on clause.

If he underperforms at Fiorentina as well, Madrid have very little chance of recovering any money from their investment in the 24-year-old.

