Real Madrid find out asking price to sign AS Monaco midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a host of Europe's top clubs after his impressive performances for AS Monaco last season.

According to MARCA, AS Monaco has slapped a €60 million price tag on Tchouameni. Real Madrid will be keen to secure the signing of the midfielder as they look to sign a long-term placement for the aging Luka Modric.

Aurelien Tchouameni joined AS Monaco from Bordeaux in January of 2020. After enduring a difficult start to life at Monaco, Tchouameni quickly became an integral member of Niko Kovac's side last season.

The 21-year-old was one of the breakout stars of Ligue 1 last season as he helped AS Monaco secure a top-four finish. Tchouameni went on to score three goals in 42 appearances for AS Monaco. He has also amassed five appearances for the French national team.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have enjoyed an impressive start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign, winning five, drawing two, and losing one of their opening eight matches in the league this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently at the top of the table.

The Spanish giants, however, suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sheriff in their second Champions League group game of the season. Real Madrid's midfield is seen as an area where the club can improve. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are approaching the twilight stages of their careers and will need to be replaced in the near future.

Real Madrid signed teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga on the final day of the summer transfer window in a deal worth €30 million. Carlo Ancelotti's side could look to sign Aurelien Tchouameni to add some much-needed pace, physicality and tenacity to their midfield.

Real Madrid will need to get rid of some high-earners before making a move for Tchouameni

Despite being interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid will prioritize the signings of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer. The club will, however, have to get rid of fringe players and high earners before pursuing a move for their top transfer targets.

The likes of Isco, Gareth Bale, and Eden Hazard are struggling to make an impact this season and will need to move on before Real Madrid can make a move for Mbappe, Haaland, and Tchouameni.

Gareth Bale's contract is set to expire at the end of the season while Isco and Eden Hazard have attracted interest from the Serie A and the Premier League respectively.

