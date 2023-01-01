Real Madrid willing to sacrifice Kylian Mbappe pursuit to accommodate 2 superstar signings: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking to sacrifice their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe because of Jude Bellingham and Endrick Felipe.

Los Blancos had a fantastic year in 2022, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies.

However, one major stain on their year was Mbappe opting not to move to the Spanish capital as a free agent and re-signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead.

Mbappe's snub seemingly signified that his door for a move to Los Blancos will be closed forever. The situation, however, changed after the superstar forward starred in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France, scoring eight goals and winning the Golden Boot award. He also bagged a hat-trick in the final.

While Mbappe has re-emerged as a target, the reigning Spanish champions recently officially signed Brazilian wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras. The 16-year-old forward will arrive at the club in 2024 once he turns 18. The club's attacking future looks in safe hands with the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo also present in the team.

The Madrid giants, however, are looking to bolster their midfield. Bellingham has emerged as a major target as Real Madrid look to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the long-term. The legendary duo are in the twilight of their respective careers and Real Madrid have already signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni with one eye on the future.

Bellingham, 19, is one of the hottest prospects in Europe and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. It will take a fee upward of €100 million for any team to acquire Bellingham's services.

Los Blancos will reportedly look to prioritize Bellingham's signing to complete their midfield trio for the future and hence, Mbappe is currently a secondary target.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praises Kylian Mbappe's compatriot Eduardo Camavinga

While Kylian Mbappe's France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Eduardo Camavinga earned plaudits for his cameo coming on as a substitute.

Carlo Ancelotti recently heaped praise on the young Real Madrid midfielder as he told the media (via The Real Champs):

“He has shown it since he has arrived. He makes the difference when he enters the match because he has a lot of energy. He’s an important player for us.”

Camavinga has made 61 appearances for the Madrid club since joining in 2021, registering two goals and three assists.

