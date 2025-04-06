Real Madrid to be without 6 key players as they announce squad for UCL clash against Arsenal 

Real Madrid will be without six first-team stars for their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal first-leg tie against Arsenal on Tuesday, April 8, at the Emirates. Los Blancos arrive at the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia on Saturday (April 5) in the league.
The reigning LaLiga champions have now announced the squad for the midweek clash against the Gunners, and there are multiple key absentees. Real Madrid are already without Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, who are out for the season with ACL injuries.
Dani Ceballos, meanwhile, is nursing a muscle injury and isn't expected to return until the first week of May. Ferland Mendy is recovering from a muscle injury and won't make it back in time for the Arsenal game.
Aurelien Tchouameni played the full 90 minutes against Valencia over the weekend. However, he hasn't been included in the squad for the midweek game either.
Andriy Lunin, meanwhile, missed the game against Valencia with a muscle tear, and remains unavailable. However, Real Madrid have included Thibaut Courtois in the squad.
The Gunners, meanwhile, have squad selection issues of their own to deal with. The north London side are already without Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, who are sidelined with long-term injuries. Arsenal have now added Gabriel to that list, with the Brazilian picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham.
Are Arsenal and Real Madrid battling for a LaLiga midfielder?
Arsenal and Real Madrid are among the clubs battling for Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Caught Offside. The LaLiga champions are expected to sign a new midfielder this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding Luka Modric's future.
The veteran Croatian will turn 40 years old this September and is in the final few months of his contract. Los Blancos haven't offered him a new deal yet.
However, even if Modric ends up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, the club still have to lay down succession plans. Real Madrid have apparently identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate to shore up their midfield.
The Spaniard has been outstanding for Real Sociedad over the years and is expected to take the next step in his career this year. Los Blancos are hoping to secure his services, but Arsenal are ready to pip them to the 26-year-old's signature. The report adds that the north London side are ready to trigger the player's €60m release clause this summer.