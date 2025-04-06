Real Madrid to be without 6 key players as they announce squad for UCL clash against Arsenal 

Real Madrid will be without six first-team stars for their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal first-leg tie against Arsenal on Tuesday, April 8, at the Emirates. Los Blancos arrive at the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia on Saturday (April 5) in the league.

Ad

The reigning LaLiga champions have now announced the squad for the midweek clash against the Gunners, and there are multiple key absentees. Real Madrid are already without Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, who are out for the season with ACL injuries.

Dani Ceballos, meanwhile, is nursing a muscle injury and isn't expected to return until the first week of May. Ferland Mendy is recovering from a muscle injury and won't make it back in time for the Arsenal game.

Ad

Trending

Aurelien Tchouameni played the full 90 minutes against Valencia over the weekend. However, he hasn't been included in the squad for the midweek game either.

Andriy Lunin, meanwhile, missed the game against Valencia with a muscle tear, and remains unavailable. However, Real Madrid have included Thibaut Courtois in the squad.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have squad selection issues of their own to deal with. The north London side are already without Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, who are sidelined with long-term injuries. Arsenal have now added Gabriel to that list, with the Brazilian picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham.

Ad

Are Arsenal and Real Madrid battling for a LaLiga midfielder?

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal and Real Madrid are among the clubs battling for Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Caught Offside. The LaLiga champions are expected to sign a new midfielder this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding Luka Modric's future.

Ad

The veteran Croatian will turn 40 years old this September and is in the final few months of his contract. Los Blancos haven't offered him a new deal yet.

However, even if Modric ends up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, the club still have to lay down succession plans. Real Madrid have apparently identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate to shore up their midfield.

The Spaniard has been outstanding for Real Sociedad over the years and is expected to take the next step in his career this year. Los Blancos are hoping to secure his services, but Arsenal are ready to pip them to the 26-year-old's signature. The report adds that the north London side are ready to trigger the player's €60m release clause this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More