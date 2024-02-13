“Real Madrid won’t have 5 minutes of peace” - RB Leipzig star makes emphatic claim ahead of Champions League clash

RB Leipzig midfielder Elji Elmas has given Real Madrid a stern warning ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday, February 13.

The two sides are set to lock horns at the Red Bull Arena later tonight. Ahead of the game, Elmas has claimed that his side won't give Los Merengues any peace. He said (via MadridXtra on X):

"Real Madrid won't have five minutes of peace."

Los Blancos finished first in Group C, winning all six of their matches, the only team alongside Manchester City to do so this season. Leipzig, meanwhile, were in Group G, which City topped. The Bundesliga side amassed 12 points from their six group games and finished second.

Ahead of the game, Elmas' comments are set to heighten the stakes. The 24-year-old North Macedonian has made 24 appearances for Leipzig this season, scoring two goals. He has made five appearances in the Champions League this term, coming on as a substitute in all of them.

Carlo Ancelotti speaks ahead of Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Champions League clash

Real Madrid come into the clash against RB Leipzig on the back of a 4-0 win against Girona in La Liga. They are riding high at the moment and have momentum on their side.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to playing against a team who have a high intensity on the pitch. Speaking to the media ahead of the Leipzig clash, he said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“We go into the game on a good run and we're enjoying good momentum. The team is excited and well up for it. The Champions League is back and it's a competition we really like and we're playing against a strong, quality team who play high-intensity football. We have to put on a complete performance, especially defensively, and offensively, where we have the quality.”

Leipzig are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, picking up 37 points from 21 matches. While their domestic form hasn't been the best, the Champions League's two-legged ties give any team a good chance of progressing in the competition.