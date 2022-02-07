Real Madrid working on 'Galactico' signing that could cost them €50m this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry in the summer.

The German winger has scored 12 goals and made eight assists in 28 games for Bayern Munich across all competitions so far this season. He has been an integral part of the club’s success in recent years and at 26 believes he is entitled to a big-money contract.

The former Arsenal player is reportedly frustrated with Bayern Munich, who only recently offered Kingsley Coman a lucrative extension.

Gnabry’s contract runs out in the summer of 2023 which means that the coming window might be the last time Bayern can recoup a fee.

Real Madrid had initially recognized striker Erling Haaland as their priority target in addition to Kylian Mbappe. However, according to El Nacional, Haaland’s price tag and the presence of Karim Benzema has forced the club to look at alternative Galactico to sign.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS It's good for Real Madrid to do their due diligence on Serge Gnabry's situation.



Smart money is obviously on him staying with Bayern, but you never know what opportunities will arise.



Interest does not equal "should sign" or "will fit". Just means, "we are staying sharp". It's good for Real Madrid to do their due diligence on Serge Gnabry's situation.Smart money is obviously on him staying with Bayern, but you never know what opportunities will arise.Interest does not equal "should sign" or "will fit". Just means, "we are staying sharp".

Florentino Perez is determined to make multiple big signings in the summer and Gnabry is set to be available for around €50m.

Real Madrid to drop out of competition for Erling Haaland after Kylian Mbappe signing?

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly close to signing for the Merengues as a free agent in the summer. The Frenchman recently claimed that he hasn’t yet made a decision on his future but all reports claim he is close to signing for the Spanish giants.

Regardless, signing both Erling Haaland and Mbappe does not seem practical in the same window.

Mbappe might be available for free in the summer but his huge wages and reported signing bonus are set to be a burden for Real Madrid. Haaland will not only command a huge fee, but will also have to compete with Madrid’s star man Karim Benzema.

Benzema has been their primary goalscorer ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018. He has been in flawless form this term as well, making 33 goal contributions in 28 games in all competitions.

While Haaland might arguably be an immediate upgrade, balancing the gametime of the three bonafide superstars might prove too challenging for Real Madrid. In such a scenario, Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez might have to look for alternatives to Haaland.

German winger Serge Gnabry is an able option. A potential attacking trio of Mbappe, Benzema and Gnabry with Vinicius Junior as another option makes for a potent attack. However, Bayern Munich can be expected to pull out all the stops to ensure that the 26-year-old stays.

Edited by Aditya Singh