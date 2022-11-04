Real Sociedad mascot mocks Cristiano Ronaldo as La Liga side finish above Manchester United despite defeat in final group game

Real Sociedad's mascot, Txurdin, mocked Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after the Spanish side finished above the Premier League club in their UEFA Europa League group despite a loss.

United won their away clash against Sociedad by a scoreline of 1-0 on Thursday, 3 November. Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game from a Ronaldo assist in the 17th minute.

The Portuguese, however, couldn't get on the scoresheet himself and was booked during the game. Despite their win, the Red Devils could only finish in second spot in their group.

The Real Sociedad mascot celebrated his side finishing at the top of the group by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuu' celebration.

Manchester United managed to score 15 points from their six group games. Their only loss in the competition came on matchday 1 against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager praised Alejandro Garnacho for scoring from Cristiano Ronaldo's assist against Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League: Cristiano Ronaldo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Alejandro Garnacho for his performance against Real Sociedad. The youngster scored from a Cristiano Ronaldo assist during the game.

Ten Hag said after the game (via manutd.com):

“We always want to be number one and, when we are not, we are disappointed about it. But, finally, you have to say: we won, it was a clean sheet, we created some great chances. And I think the win is also a decent performance from Donny [van de Beek] and a really good performance, I think, from Garnacho.”

Ten Hag further provided injury updates about his team and spoke about the solution the squad have handed him:

“We have some problems in the frontline, with the injuries and illness for Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, but we have also players in the back and more youngsters coming, so I'm happy that we can replace something."

Ten Hag further spoke about his defenders:

“Lindelof is performing well in combination with Martinez. Sunday he was ill, so not available. Then came Harry, and he did well also. Varane, that is an injury, and it hurt us, because [of] also his leadership.

"But we still have three really good center-backs, and that's good and also what we need. I'm happy that we have the competition in many more positions. That's what we need, and also to cover all the games. So, I'm happy.”

