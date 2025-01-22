Real Valladolid threaten legal action against player linked with Manchester City move, believe PL club is behind decision to break contract

Real Valladolid have threatened legal action against 18-year-old defender Juma Bah for terminating his contract with the La Liga side amid interest from Manchester City. Valladolid believe City encouraged Bah to break his contract, which will allow the Cityzens to sign him at a lower price.

In a recent statement, Real Valladolid declared that Juma Bah and his agent informed the club about the player's intention to break the contract on Tuesday. On the same day, City had approached Valladolid for signing the 18-year-old on a permanent transfer.

The next day, Bah didn't show up at practice, breaching his contractual commitments, as per the club. Real Valladolid wrote (via Tribal Football):

"Abdulai Juma Bah and his agent informed Real Valladolid yesterday afternoon of their intention to unilaterally break the contract that binds both parties. Previously, yesterday afternoon, Manchester City sent a statement asking Real Valladolid to open negotiations for the player for a possible permanent transfer."

Trending

The statement further read:

"Today, the Sierra Leonean has decided not to show up at his workplace for morning training. For all these reasons, the Club holds the player responsible for the breach of his contractual commitments, and has asked its legal department to initiate disciplinary action in the regard."

Juma Bah has deposited his buyout clause to the Royal Spanish Football Federation and is free to leave Real Valladolid. The La Liga side believes that Manchester City have influenced Bah's decision to leave the club. They added:

"The player's intention, supposedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent, has caused great disappointment and indignation with Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma Bah with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime."

In the statement, Real Valladolid also declared that they have the right to take legal action against the player to safeguard the club's interest. Juma Bah joined Valladolid on a season-long loan deal from AIK Freetong.

Earlier this month, the club turned the loan into a permanent transfer. According to Fabrizio Romano, City will send Juma Bah on loan to RC Lens after completing the deal.

AC Milan deal with Manchester City to sign Kyle Walker on loan: Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign defender Kyle Walker on loan until the end of the season. The deal also includes a buy clause, which is not mandatory as the Serie A giants will cover Walker's salary.

Milan would have to pay €5 million for the English defender if they decide to buy him. In case the clause is activated, Kyle Walker will become an AC Milan player until 2027.

Earlier this month, Kyle Walker indicated a clear desire to leave the defending Premier League Champions and explore other options. The 34-year-old was also reportedly wanted by Saudi Pro League sides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback