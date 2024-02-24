"Really not at all" - Javier Tebas comments on reported Real Madrid deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after he leaves Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, and La Liga president Javier Tebas has shared his thoughts on the rumors.

Notably, Cadena Ser journalist Anton Meana revealed that Los Blancos could not sign Mbappe without selling off a player, stating (via PSG Talk):

“I continue to say that Real Madrid will sell. They will sell for €80 million. I can’t say the name, but I don’t believe the club will sign Mbappe for such a sum and keep such players."

The journalist went on to state that Rodrygo could be on the way out:

“Vinicius, no, I see Rodrygo more than Vinicius. I think Rodrygo has more starting options than Vinicius because Madrid knows that, at the moment, their two best players are Vini and Bellingham.”

However, Javier Tebas has been bold to refute these claims. The La Liga president revealed that the Madridistas could afford to sign Kylian Mbappe without selling any player. Speaking to L'Equipe, he said (via PSG Talk):

“Real is a club economically in an optimal situation. Their strategy is not short-term. They are not obliged to sell anyone to pay Mbappe. Really not at all.”

Chris Sutton doubts Arsenal can afford Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Chris Sutton does not believe Arsenal have the financial power to sign Kylian Mbappe, even if they can afford the transfer fee. The superstar is planning to leave PSG with an impressive record of 244 goals and 105 assists in 291 matches.

Arsenal have publicly hinted at being interested in his services. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta stated in a press conference that they “in the conversation” to sign Kylian Mbappe, but pundit Chris Sutton has dismissed a move.

Speaking on It's All Kicking Off, Sutton exclaimed (via TeamTalk):

“What? Little Arsenal? I’m joking a little bit about little Arsenal, but you don’t think Mbappe would be a good deal? It doesn’t matter how much he would cost. I’m not a financial expert, but how could Arsenal afford that?”

The Gunners spent heavily last summer (£200 million) after finishing second in the 2022-23 season in the Premier League.