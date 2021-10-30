"Really difficult to play against" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names best manager in the world

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world. The German spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brighton at the weekend.

Klopp was asked whether he thought he was the best manager in the world, to which he replied:

"No, of course not. I'm not. I know my struggles, I know my problems. Whatever it means to be the best manager, I don't know exactly. I'm nothing without my coaches around me and I don't want to be anything without them to be honest with you."

The German tactician added:

"I loved to play football my whole life because of using my teammates and helping them as well. I just kept doing that when I became a manager. I use my coaches but I help them as well and together we are pretty good at coaching. I was never really interested in being the best coach in the world."

Klopp was then asked who he thought was the best manager in the world. The Liverpool manager was quick to name Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The Reds and the Cityzens have dominated the Premier League over the past few years. This has in turn formed a rivalry of sorts between the two managers.

Klopp, however, believes Guardiola is the best manager in the world. He explained:

"For me [the best in the world] it's Pep Guardiola. But even I don't know if it's really the truth. He's just really difficult to play against."

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, with a win against Brighton potentially taking them to the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been incredible this season

Liverpool have been incredible this season.

Liverpool have been in great form this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to lose a game this campaign across all competitions and look set to have another successful season.

Liverpool are heading into their game against Brighton off the back of a 5-0 win against Manchester United last week. They followed that massive win at Old Trafford up with a 2-0 win against Preston in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp should be confident of adding to Liverpool's trophy cabinet this season, given the form they have been in so far.

