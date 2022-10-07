“Really doesn’t need to be starting”, “Should be resting ahead of Liverpool” – Arsenal fans baffled by Mikel Arteta’s decision to name 21-year-old in playing XI against Bodo/Glimt 

Arsenal fans feel that Mikel Arteta should have rested Gabriel Martinelli for their UEFA Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt today (October 6).

Arteta has rested quite a few first-team stars like Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard for the clash.

The likes of Sambi Lokonga and Eddie Nketiah start and so does Martinelli. However, Arsenal fans didn't like the decision as much as they believe the Brazilian should have been rested.

Here are some of their reactions across Twitter:

bliz @bdunc1337 @Arsenal Woulda rested all the Gabriels tbf @Arsenal Woulda rested all the Gabriels tbf

Forlán @Viqforlan @Arsenal Martinelli should get to rest please @Arsenal Martinelli should get to rest please

The Gunners are set to play Liverpool at home in the Premier League on October 9. Ahead of such a crucial clash, fans wanted Martinelli to be rested.

The north London-based side currently sit at the top of the league table with 21 points from eight games.

Martinelli has been a very important part of Arteta's team this season. The 21-yar-old has scored three goals and assisted one in nine games for the Gunners so far this campaign.

Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal clash against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on various issues as he spoke to the media ahead of his team's clash against Bodo/Glimt. The 40-year-old gave a fair assessment of their opponents, saying (via football.london):

"We’ve done our homework, we need to stay humble and improve and raise competition within members of the squad. It's a test for the squad in terms of the numbers and the quality."

The Spaniard also opened up on youngster Reiss Nelson, saying:

"After the spell that he had last year on loan, we wanted him back to see if there are any changes and there’s a prospect that we can really take to the next level."

Arteta also added that he hopes to see both William Saliba and Bukayo Saka's contracts getting extended. Saliba and Saka's currenty contracts will run out in June 2024. However, both have been very important for the Gunners and the Spanish manager forsees a bright future for either star.

"We have to plan for the future and we are all working on it. Edu is on top of it and all the board and we will try to do things in the right way and reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club."

The Gunners will reach the top of their Europa League group if they beat Bodo/Glimt today.

