"Really enjoyed the style of play" - Former Manchester United coach hails Erik ten Hag as 'fantastic'

Former Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna has showered praise on the club's reportedly soon-to-be manager Erik ten Hag. The Irishman said he "enjoyed watching" the Ajax manager's team and his playing style over the last few years.

As per The Telegraph, a three-year deal between the Red Devils and Ten Hag is '99 percent done' and will be announced soon. He will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports about Ten Hag, McKenna said (via United in Focus):

“Erik ten Hag’s a fantastic coach, I’ve enjoyed watching his Ajax team over the last few years, they are a team I’ve watched quite a lot of and really enjoyed the style of play he’s managed to impart there."

He added:

"I think as a Manchester United fan, all Manchester United fans want to see is a successful team on the pitch and I’m sure they will be working hard to make steps in the right direction during the course of the off-season.”

McKenna held the post of first-team coach under former managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. He currently manages EFL League One side Ipswich Town.

Manchester United desperately need to bounce back against Norwich City

Manchester United welcome Norwich City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, April 16. Having won just once in their last five league matches, the Red Devils really need to win against the relegation-battling Canaries.

They have dropped points against Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, and Watford in their last five games. This has seen their aspirations for a top-four position take a big hit. In fact, it will now take something miraculous for them to make it to the Champions League next season.

Ralf Rangnick's side are currently seventh, six points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With Arsenal (5th) and West Ham United (6th) also above them, the Red Devils could even miss out on the Europa League.

After the Norwich game, they will face Arsenal and Liverpool in the league at the Emirates and Anfield, respectively. They will desperately want to take some winning momentum into these big matches.

