"Really exciting" - Gary Neville believes Premier League midfielder could soon be worth £100 million

Gary Neville has lavished praise on Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski after the Swede's performance against Nottingham Forest on December 16.

Spurs secured a 2-0 win in the away match. After Richarlison's strike in the injury time of the first half (45+2'), Kulusevski scored in the 65th minute to make it 2-0.

Neville, covering the game for Sky Sports, had only good things to say about Kulusevski, telling (via The Boot Room):

“Players that play in that role, that take it on the back foot and accept it on the back foot, the attacking midfielders, the No 10s, any player of that ilk, they’re very rare to be able to do that."

Neville further added that Kulusevski, who usually operates from the right flank, could become a rare commodity in the modern game due to his ability to play centrally. Neville added:

“You’re talking about him going from a player who might be £50m on the right to being something that if he gets going in that No 10 position, can be really special and then you’re pushing it to an £80m or £100m player."

"It’s only potential at the moment and there’s a long way to go, but that’s what I see in him playing in that more central role. It’s really exciting. James Maddison will have to fight for that back!”

Kulusevski, 23, has so far scored five goals and has provided two assists in 18 matches across competitions this season. The Sweden international has been a mainstay in Spurs' first team since joining in the middle of the 2021-22 season (initially on loan and later on a permanent deal).

Kulusevski has so far scored 12 goals and has provided 18 assists in 75 appearances for Tottenham across competitions.

Gary Neville says Manchester City might be after Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu

Gary Neville has suggested that Manchester City might look to consider a move for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu when Pep Guardiola decides to leave the club.

During his short stint as the Spurs boss, Postecoglu has improved the team leaps and bounds and has once again made them an entertaining side to watch. Neville suggested City might consider Postecoglu as Guardiola's successor. He said (via Football365):

"For Ange Postecoglou the way in which they’re playing and the football that they’re playing, Spurs fans won’t like this, but he is amazing and if you’re Manchester City losing Pep Guardiola in a year or two you’ll be looking at Ange Postecoglou thinking, ‘wow, that’s exactly what we want to see’. But for the time being, Spurs have got to enjoy him."

Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City contract expires in 2025 and there's nothing concrete about the Spaniard's next step.