"Really good option" - Manchester United told to sign Chelsea star in 2023

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in the near future.

Pulisic, 24, joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58 million in the summer of 2019. However, he has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge over the past three seasons, registering 26 goals and 21 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions in the process.

A technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, Pulisic has recently been rumored to depart the west London outfit. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from the Red Devils, the 55-cap USA international has been linked with a winter switch to Erik ten Hag's side.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker stated that Pulisic should move to a new club to rejuvenate his injury-stricken career. He elaborated:

"I really like Pulisic. He does need to find a new club because he must be tired of never being a regular starter. He is under huge pressure every time he gets minutes on the pitch, because if he's not delivering he'll be back on the bench again in the next game."

Parker said that Pulisic would be a good addition to the Red Devils' squad due to his versatility in the offensive areas of the pitch. He added:

"Manchester United could be a really good option, but I'm not sure if Chelsea would allow him to move to a bigger club. But he would be a good addition to the squad as he can play multiple positions. I definitely think that he is a player United should go for."

Pulisic is currently representing the USA at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has started all three of his side's Group B matches, helping them secure a last-16 clash against the Netherlands. So far, he has scored one goal and contributed one assist in the tournament.

GOAL @goal Christian Pulisic really gave everything to score for USA against Iran Christian Pulisic really gave everything to score for USA against Iran 👊 https://t.co/ZMrK9DaQVf

Chelsea target urged to move to Manchester United

Speaking to GGRecon, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James tipped England and Everton star Jordan Pickford to secure a switch to Manchester United over Chelsea in the future. He said:

"Would he go to Chelsea? Kepa has shown that he's capable of being a top player. Why not Manchester United? Pickford plays for Everton and they are just down the road. If he went there, his off-field disruption would be minimal compared to if he moved down to London."

Sharing his thoughts on a possible transfer, James said:

"If I was to suggest a side that he should go to, and even though Manchester United aren't playing in the Champions League at the moment, if they signed somebody like Pickford then you could argue that would give them the ability to compete at a better level."

Pickford, 28, has been a crucial presence in Everton's dressing room since arriving from Sunderland for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2017. Overall, the vocal shot-stopper has helped his current club register 57 clean sheets in 213 games across all competitions.

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes