"Really good at playing in that role" - Ten Hag names 2 Manchester United stars who could play in Cristiano Ronaldo's position against Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an intriguing update on two players who could fill Cristiano Ronaldo's role against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United face Brighton in their season opener at Old Trafford on July 7 and Ronaldo has been selected on the bench.

Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have been chosen in Ten Hag's starting XI and questions were asked as to who will play the number 10 role.

But Ten Hag seems to have raised even more speculation over the duo, having suggested that either Eriksen or Fernandes will play in a false 9 role against Brighton.

The United boss told MUTV (via TheEuropeanLad):

"Who will play in Ronaldo's position? It can be Bruno. But most of the time it will be Christian Eriksen. He's really good at playing in that role."

Many had believed Marcus Rashford would be centre-forward for Ten Hag's first competitive fixture in charge of United.

The English star broke through the United senior team as a striker only to become a winger further down the line.

However, last season was one to forget for the English star, who managed just five goals in 31 appearances.

It appears the Ten Hag is ready to use a shifting attacking pattern against the Seagulls.

Manchester United's need for a new striker more obvious than ever with Cristiano Ronaldo benched

Cristiano Ronaldo's omittance from the starting XI has only further raised speculation over his future at the club.

A new recruit in the centre-forward role has been desired at Old Trafford, even with Ronaldo still at the club.

Manchester United lost Edinson Cavani, who departed as a free agent this summer.

Anthony Martial impressed pre-season with three goals in five starts but injury issues have once again come to fruition as he misses the season opener.

RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko reportedly seems to be the centre-forward signing being eyed by the Red Devils.

But at the age of just 19 can the Slovenian be expected to truly help change the fortunes at Old Trafford alongside a wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo?

That is if the Portuguese star does remain at the club with there still being the risk of United parting ways with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before deadline day on August 31.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal at Manchester United and his goals were of huge importance to the side last season.

The Portuguese star managed 24 goals in 38 appearances and in his absence today, it will be interesting to see who steps up.

